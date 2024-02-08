Vice Mayor Sherwin Tugna's Call for Civility in Philippines' Charter Change Debate

In the heart of the Philippines, Sherwin Tugna, the Vice Mayor of Bocaue, steps into the cacophony of the ongoing Charter change (Cha-cha) debate. His appeal to the nation's legislators is a clarion call for sobriety and political maturity, as the conflict between the Senate and the House of Representatives reaches a fever pitch.

A Call for Civility Amidst Chaos

Tugna, a former representative of the Citizens' Battle Against Corruption, has long been a beacon of hope for those seeking transparency and accountability in Philippine politics. In the maelstrom of personal attacks and trivial arguments that have marred the discourse, Tugna defends Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, who has been a frequent target of these verbal assaults.

"Joel is simply protecting the Senate's integrity," Tugna asserts, urging his fellow lawmakers to engage in respectful collaboration during the constitutional deliberations. He reminds everyone that the process is funded by Filipino taxpayers and should, therefore, be conducted with utmost dignity.

Economic Provisions and Foreign Investments

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who previously embraced the concept of an economic charter change, has called for a 'healthy and democratic debate' on amending specific economic provisions within the Philippine Constitution. The aim is to attract much-needed foreign investments and boost the country's economic potential.

Marcos Jr. emphasizes that the proposed reforms are designed to enhance the country's competitiveness and increase economic activity. He acknowledges that the 1987 Constitution was not written for a globalized world and that adjustments are necessary to keep up with the times.

A Plea for National Welfare Over Partisan Interests

As the Charter change debate rages on, concerns arise that senators seeking re-election in the 2025 midterm elections may lose support from district and party-list representatives. Amidst the political turmoil, Tugna reiterates Villanueva's stance that the substance of the proposed constitutional amendments must be discussed before taking a position.

"Our lawmakers must act with dignity and debate the Charter change issues for the good of the Filipinos," Tugna implores, emphasizing the importance of setting aside personal and partisan interests in favor of national welfare.

The Catholic bishops in the Philippines have also echoed these sentiments, urging for a critical examination and broader reflection on the proposed revisions. The current charter change effort, pursued by diverse political factions and lawmakers, has even led to the House of Representatives endorsing a resolution backing the election of a Constitutional Assembly.

As the debate continues, the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) has dismissed petitions from the People's Initiative, reaffirming the need for careful consideration and reflection on the genuine good of all Filipinos.

In these turbulent times, Sherwin Tugna's appeal for sobriety and political maturity serves as a reminder that the true spirit of democracy lies in respectful dialogue, collaboration, and the unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people.