Health

VHP Commits to Facilitate LK Advani’s Attendance at Pran Pratistha Ceremony

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:08 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 8:50 pm EST
VHP Commits to Facilitate LK Advani’s Attendance at Pran Pratistha Ceremony

In an announcement that underscores the deep respect for his contributions to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has pledged to provide comprehensive medical facilities and necessary arrangements for LK Advani, a towering figure in Indian politics. The occasion in view is the Pran Pratistha ceremony, a pivotal religious event where deities are consecrated in a temple, scheduled to be held in Ayodhya on January 22nd.

Ensuring the Presence of a Luminary

Despite initial concerns over Advani’s health, the VHP has committed to ensure that the 96-year-old stalwart can attend the ceremony. The event is set to be a significant one, with limited invitees, and will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other leaders. To ensure smooth proceedings, preparations will commence seven days prior, starting from January 16th.

A Committed Organization

The VHP’s commitment goes beyond just making arrangements for Advani’s attendance. Their promise to provide the necessary medical facilities for the BJP veteran is a clear indication of the organization’s regard for Advani’s position and his importance at the event. Even amidst controversy over the invitation, VHP International Working President Alok Kumar confirmed that Advani’s family has been assured of his significance at the event.

The Ceremony of Consecration

The Pran Pratistha ceremony is not just a religious event, but a symbol of faith and reverence. The presence of a prominent figure like LK Advani serves to amplify the sanctity of the occasion. With the VHP making every possible arrangement to facilitate his attendance, the ceremony is set to be an event of deep symbolism and profound respect.

Health India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

