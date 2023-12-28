Veterans’ Minister, TV Presenter Spar Over Veteran Homelessness

In a recent social media feud, Veterans’ Minister Johnny Mercer and TV presenter Carol Vorderman trade barbs over the issue of homelessness among ex-military personnel. The dispute has its roots in Vorderman’s accusation that Mercer has failed to fulfill his promise to eradicate homelessness in this demographic. The matter has even found mention in the House of Commons, testifying to its gravity.

Vorderman’s Accusations and Mercer’s Response

Vorderman, who was let go by the BBC due to her anti-government posts on social media, alleged that Mercer had pledged to eradicate homelessness among veterans this year, but instead, the problem had worsened by 14%. Responding to this, Mercer clarified his commitment was to prevent ‘veterans sleeping rough due to a lack of provision,’ a goal he confidently asserts to have achieved. He accused Vorderman and Fred Thomas, the Labour candidate in his Plymouth seat, of ‘deliberately misleading people.’

Personal Attacks and Public Reactions

Vorderman retorted to Mercer’s claims by labeling him ‘childish’ and criticized his personal attacks. The conflict, which has been ongoing for some time, previously included Mercer’s wife Felicity and has taken a new turn after Vorderman argued that Mercer had not kept his homelessness pledge. Mercer, in turn, expressed his frustration, dismissing Vorderman as ‘irrelevant’.

Felicity Mercer’s Role and Vorderman’s BBC Departure

Felicity Mercer, who works as Principal Secretary in her husband’s office, celebrated Vorderman’s departure from the BBC, owing to the latter’s partisan social media activity. This departure was a direct consequence of Vorderman’s outspoken criticism of the government, which escalated the feud and brought the issue of homelessness among ex-military personnel to the fore.