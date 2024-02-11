Veteran Politician and 'Rani Maa' of Khallikote, Sugnana Kumari Deo, Laid to Rest

In a solemn ceremony steeped in tradition and respect, V Sugnana Kumari Deo, the veteran politician and 10-time MLA from Odisha, was laid to rest at the Khalikote Royal Palace. The late queen, who passed away at the age of 87 in a private hospital in Chennai, was cremated with full state honors. Thousands of mourners, including leaders from various political parties, gathered to pay their respects.

A Life of Service and Dedication

Born in Chennai on August 5, 1937, Sugnana Kumari Deo's political journey began in 1961 when she was elected to the Odisha State Assembly in a by-poll from the Khallikote constituency on a Congress ticket. Over the next six decades, she became a towering figure in Odisha politics, serving as an MLA for 10 terms from the Khallikote and Kabisuryanagar constituencies. Despite being offered ministerial positions multiple times, she refused them, stating, "I am a queen, and queens never become ministers."

Deo was known for her close association with late Biju Patnaik and played a crucial role in helping Naveen Patnaik enter electoral politics. Her influence extended beyond the political sphere, as she was an avid reader, sports enthusiast, and social worker who connected deeply with the masses. She was fondly known as 'Rani Maa' of Khallikote.

A Fitting Farewell

As news of Deo's passing spread, condolences poured in from all corners of the political spectrum. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visited her in the hospital on Friday evening before her passing and prayed for her recovery. Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and many other dignitaries expressed their condolences on her demise.

The funeral procession, led by Deo's family members, began at the Khallikote Royal Palace and made its way to the family crematorium. Thousands of mourners, many with tears in their eyes, lined the streets to pay their respects to the beloved leader. The ceremony was a testament to the enduring legacy of a woman who dedicated her life to serving the people of Odisha.

A Legacy That Lives On

Deo's passing marks the end of an era in Odisha politics. Her unwavering dedication to her constituents, her refusal to compromise her values, and her commitment to social work have left an indelible mark on the state. As the people of Odisha mourn the loss of their 'Rani Maa,' they also celebrate her life and the legacy she leaves behind.

In the words of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, "Sugnana Kumari Deo was a true leader who always put the needs of her people first. Her passing is a great loss to Odisha, and she will be deeply missed. May her soul rest in peace."

As the sun set on the Khallikote Royal Palace, the final prayers were offered, and the last embers of the funeral pyre flickered and died. In that moment, it was clear that while Deo may have left this world, her spirit and legacy would continue to inspire and guide the people of Odisha for generations to come.