Veteran Politician Addresses Pervasive Fear and Alleged Parliamentary Violations at Literary Festival

Amidst the enchanting literary atmosphere of the Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival, a seasoned Indian politician painted a starkly contrasting picture of the nation's socio-political landscape. Represented by Jesuit activist Cedric Prakash, the politician shared his deep concerns about the omnipresent fear that has engulfed the country over the past 18 months.

The Watershed Year: A Battle Against Fear

During an insightful discussion about his latest book, 'The Watershed Year-Which Way Will India Go?', the politician expressed that he hadn't encountered a single person untouched by this pervasive fear. He described it as a force that had infiltrated every profession and dominated people's thoughts and existence.

The politician drew inspiration from Rabindranath Tagore's iconic work, 'Where the mind is without fear', emphasizing the contradiction between the current climate and the principles of democracy. He highlighted the importance of combating this fear, which he believes is stifling the nation's progress and unity.

The Chargesheet: Alleged Violations and Parliamentary Erosion

As part of his mission to expose the roots of this fear, the politician presented a 'chargesheet', outlining several alleged violations of parliamentary norms and principles by the Narendra Modi government. Among these grievances were the absence of a Deputy Speaker in the Lok Sabha, the minimal number of parliamentary sittings, the increased reliance on ordinances, and the insufficient discussion on crucial bills.

The 'chargesheet' shed light on the potential consequences of these actions, including the erosion of democratic values and the suppression of dissenting voices. By bringing these issues to the forefront, the politician aimed to ignite a much-needed dialogue about the state of the nation and the importance of preserving its democratic foundations.

Breaking the Silence: Encouraging Dialogue and Dissent

In a powerful call to action, the politician urged the audience to challenge the fear that has silenced many. He emphasized the importance of open dialogue, dissent, and the protection of democratic institutions as essential components of a thriving nation.

As the Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival continued to celebrate the power of words and ideas, this veteran politician's message resonated with attendees, reminding them of their role in shaping India's future and fostering a society where the mind is truly without fear.

