Veteran Journalist Muhammad Garba Appointed Chief of Staff to APC's National Chairman

Veteran journalist and former Kano State Information Commissioner, Malam Muhammad Garba, has recently been appointed as Chief of Staff to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje. This move has been widely acclaimed, acknowledging Garba's profound expertise and unblemished record in both journalism and public service. His career, marked by significant achievements and a demeanor that endears him to many, positions him as an exemplary choice for this role.

Starting his career in 1989 at Triumph Publishing Company Limited in Kano, Garba's journey in journalism has been nothing short of remarkable. Over the years, he has held numerous key positions, including serving as a correspondent across various states, ascending to the roles of sub-editor, chief sub-editor, group news editor, and deputy editor.

His leadership extended beyond the newsroom as he took on significant roles such as the state chairman, deputy president, and president of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), president of the West African Journalists Association (WAJA), and president of the Federation of African Journalists (FAJ).

Garba's commitment to journalism and public service saw him elected as a member of the Steering Committee of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) in Dublin, Ireland. His public service record is equally distinguished, having been appointed as federal commissioner of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission, a member of the Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Committee (SURE-P), press secretary to the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, and the deputy governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje. His tenure as commissioner for Information and Home Affairs in Kano State from 2015 to 2023 was marked by transparency and dedication.

A Unifying Figure in Nigerian Politics and Journalism

Garba's appointment as Chief of Staff to the APC's National Chairman is seen as a testament to his unifying presence in Nigerian politics and journalism. Known for his amicable disposition, Garba has garnered respect from colleagues and adversaries alike, with his ability to engage without animosity.

His approachability and integrity have made him a beloved figure, further highlighting his suitability for his new role. His career serves as an inspiration, demonstrating the impact of professionalism, respect, and dedication in both journalism and public service.