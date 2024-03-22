Veteran Journalist and National Herald Editor-in-Chief Zafar Agha Passes Away at 70

Zafar Agha, the esteemed editor-in-chief of the National Herald, passed away after a brief illness at a south Delhi hospital early Friday, marking the end of an illustrious 45-year career in journalism. Agha, who initiated his career with Link Magazine in 1979, made significant contributions to journalism, working with several leading publications and leaving behind a legacy of excellence and integrity.

Trailblazer in Journalism

Throughout his remarkable career, Zafar Agha was known for his fearless journalism and profound insights into politics and society. Starting his journey in 1979, Agha worked with notable publications such as The Patriot, Business and Political Observer, India Today, ETV, and Inquilab Daily. His tenure at the National Herald began with him as the editor of Qaumi Awaz, later ascending to the role of editor-in-chief for the group. Agha's dedication to journalism was evident in his commitment to truth and his ability to navigate the complexities of reporting with integrity and courage.

A Legacy of Diversity and Inclusion

Aside from his journalistic endeavors, Zafar Agha contributed significantly to the field of education for minority communities. Serving as a member and then officiating chairperson of The National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions until 2017, Agha worked tirelessly to ensure that educational rights and opportunities were accessible to all, reflecting his deep commitment to social justice and equality. His educational background, with a masters in English from Allahabad University, underpinned his nuanced understanding of India's socio-political landscape, enriching his journalistic work.

Remembering a Giant of Journalism

The loss of Zafar Agha is deeply felt by the journalism community and beyond. His burial, set to be held at the Hauz Rani graveyard, will see a gathering of family, friends, and admirers who will pay their respects to a man who was not only a giant in journalism but also a mentor and inspiration to many. Agha's legacy will live on through his contributions to journalism and society, influencing future generations to pursue truth with courage and integrity.