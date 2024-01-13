Veteran Election Observer Jasmine Tully Critiques 12th Parliamentary Election Conduct

In the wake of the 12th parliamentary election, Jasmine Tully, a veteran election observer and former additional secretary to the Election Commission (EC), raised her voice regarding the conduct and outcomes of the voting process. She expressed deep concerns about the lack of genuine choice for voters, revealing a distressing picture of an election seemingly pre-orchestrated within the confines of one party.

The Illusion of Competition

Despite the participation of 28 parties, the election appeared to be a one-sided affair. Tully’s observations pointed to low voter turnout, conflicting with the official figures that claimed 40 percent participation. According to her on-ground experience and analysis, the voter turnout was significantly lower, estimated around 22 to 25 percent. This discrepancy signified that a substantial majority of the electorate refrained from casting their votes. This phenomenon, she suggested, could be attributed to the perceived dominance of one party, dampening the spirit of competition and discouraging voters.

Irregularities and Dominance

Reports of irregularities also surfaced, further tarnishing the credibility of the elections. However, Tully noted that the overwhelming dominance of one party might have negated the need for widespread irregularities. She drew parallels with past contentious elections, such as those in 1988, 1986, and February 15, 1996, indicating a repetitive pattern of questionable electoral conduct.

Need for Non-Partisan Oversight

Reflecting on the situation, Tully advocated for a non-partisan government to organize fair elections. She underscored the limitations of the Election Commission under the influence of a partisan government, calling for autonomy and impartiality in managing the electoral process. Her insights cast a shadow over the 12th parliamentary election, prompting a re-evaluation of the democratic values underpinning the electoral exercise.