en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bangladesh

Veteran Election Observer Jasmine Tully Critiques 12th Parliamentary Election Conduct

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:17 pm EST
Veteran Election Observer Jasmine Tully Critiques 12th Parliamentary Election Conduct

In the wake of the 12th parliamentary election, Jasmine Tully, a veteran election observer and former additional secretary to the Election Commission (EC), raised her voice regarding the conduct and outcomes of the voting process. She expressed deep concerns about the lack of genuine choice for voters, revealing a distressing picture of an election seemingly pre-orchestrated within the confines of one party.

The Illusion of Competition

Despite the participation of 28 parties, the election appeared to be a one-sided affair. Tully’s observations pointed to low voter turnout, conflicting with the official figures that claimed 40 percent participation. According to her on-ground experience and analysis, the voter turnout was significantly lower, estimated around 22 to 25 percent. This discrepancy signified that a substantial majority of the electorate refrained from casting their votes. This phenomenon, she suggested, could be attributed to the perceived dominance of one party, dampening the spirit of competition and discouraging voters.

Irregularities and Dominance

Reports of irregularities also surfaced, further tarnishing the credibility of the elections. However, Tully noted that the overwhelming dominance of one party might have negated the need for widespread irregularities. She drew parallels with past contentious elections, such as those in 1988, 1986, and February 15, 1996, indicating a repetitive pattern of questionable electoral conduct.

Need for Non-Partisan Oversight

Reflecting on the situation, Tully advocated for a non-partisan government to organize fair elections. She underscored the limitations of the Election Commission under the influence of a partisan government, calling for autonomy and impartiality in managing the electoral process. Her insights cast a shadow over the 12th parliamentary election, prompting a re-evaluation of the democratic values underpinning the electoral exercise.

0
Bangladesh Elections Politics
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bangladesh

See more
4 mins ago
BSF Detains Indian Woman at Bangladesh Border, Seizes Bangladeshi Taka
In a recent turn of events, an Indian woman was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) at the contentious India-Bangladesh border, located in South Dinajpur district. The cause of her detention was the discovery of approximately 6.5 lakh Bangladeshi taka concealed in her luggage on Thursday. Hailing from Karandighi in North Dinajpur, the woman
BSF Detains Indian Woman at Bangladesh Border, Seizes Bangladeshi Taka
BNP Activist Remanded for Arson in Cox's Bazar Buddhist Monastery
11 hours ago
BNP Activist Remanded for Arson in Cox's Bazar Buddhist Monastery
Sheikh Hasina Begins Fifth Term as Bangladesh Prime Minister Amid Controversy
13 hours ago
Sheikh Hasina Begins Fifth Term as Bangladesh Prime Minister Amid Controversy
Bangladesh Takes a Leap Towards Affordable Homeownership with Mortgage Refinance Company
8 hours ago
Bangladesh Takes a Leap Towards Affordable Homeownership with Mortgage Refinance Company
Mohammad Ali Arafat: Upholding Unrestricted Freedom of Expression in Bangladesh
8 hours ago
Mohammad Ali Arafat: Upholding Unrestricted Freedom of Expression in Bangladesh
Foreign Interference Claims in Bangladesh Elections; Observers Affirm Legitimacy
9 hours ago
Foreign Interference Claims in Bangladesh Elections; Observers Affirm Legitimacy
Latest Headlines
World News
UCI Enforces New Rule Restricting Brake Lever Angle for Enhanced Safety
24 seconds
UCI Enforces New Rule Restricting Brake Lever Angle for Enhanced Safety
Detroit Lions Superfans Revel in Playoff Glory: A Dream Realized
1 min
Detroit Lions Superfans Revel in Playoff Glory: A Dream Realized
Hypnosis: A New Pathway to Alleviating Chronic Pain
1 min
Hypnosis: A New Pathway to Alleviating Chronic Pain
Cost of Living Pressures Impacting Health Check-ups in Australia
3 mins
Cost of Living Pressures Impacting Health Check-ups in Australia
Weibo Blocks Trending Hashtag on Taiwan Election Amidst Tensions
3 mins
Weibo Blocks Trending Hashtag on Taiwan Election Amidst Tensions
President Biden Faces Heckling in Pennsylvania but Remains Unfazed
3 mins
President Biden Faces Heckling in Pennsylvania but Remains Unfazed
India Unveils Longest Sea Bridge, Supreme Court Decision on CEC Appointment
4 mins
India Unveils Longest Sea Bridge, Supreme Court Decision on CEC Appointment
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Orchestrates Retaliatory Strike from Hospital Bed
4 mins
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Orchestrates Retaliatory Strike from Hospital Bed
Former Conservative Party BC President Darryl Seres Killed in Maple Ridge Car Accident
5 mins
Former Conservative Party BC President Darryl Seres Killed in Maple Ridge Car Accident
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
2 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
7 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
8 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
8 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
11 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
13 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
13 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
14 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app