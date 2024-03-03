Veteran diplomat Liu Jieyi, now the spokesperson for the second session of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, offered insights into China's policy directions at a press conference in Beijing. Liu, a figure with an extensive background in foreign affairs and cross-Strait relations, shared his views on key issues, including China's economic progress and the Belt and Road Initiative's impact on global development. The session, which serves as a precursor to the country's major political gatherings, highlights China's commitment to its modernization agenda and international cooperation.

Experienced Leadership

Liu Jieyi's appointment as the spokesperson for the CPPCC National Committee marks a continuation of China's tradition of leveraging seasoned diplomats to communicate its policy stances. With a career spanning several decades in foreign affairs, Liu brings a wealth of experience to his role. His previous positions, including China's Permanent Representative to the United Nations and head of the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, underscore his expertise in navigating complex international waters and cross-Strait relations.

China's Modernization and Global Impact

During the press conference, Liu emphasized China's focus on economic progress and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as key components of its modernization efforts. The BRI, in particular, has been touted as a significant contributor to global development, offering partner countries opportunities for growth and cooperation. Liu's remarks reflect China's ambition to play a more prominent role in the global arena, pushing forward initiatives that promise mutual benefits for China and its international partners.

Looking Ahead

As China gears up for its annual national two sessions, the insights provided by Liu Jieyi at the CPPCC press briefing shed light on the strategic priorities of the country's top advisory body. The emphasis on supporting employment growth, enhancing economic progress, and advancing the BRI underscores the CPPCC's role in advising on policy matters that are crucial to China's future. With Liu at the helm of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the CPPCC National Committee, the stage is set for a period of robust diplomatic engagement and policy deliberation aimed at fostering China's modernization and its standing on the world stage.