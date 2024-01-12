Veteran Councilmember Jimmy Sawyer Sworn in as Hanceville’s New Mayor

In a recent development in Hanceville, former councilmember Jimmy Sawyer has been appointed as the new mayor, filling the void left by the resignation of former mayor Kenneth Nail. Sawyer, a retired veteran with a long-standing tenure on the council since 2008, was sworn in as the new mayor on January 12 during a city council meeting.

Unanimous Support for the New Mayor

The city council demonstrated unanimous support for Sawyer, who had been serving as the mayor pro-tem and fulfilling the mayor’s responsibilities in Nail’s absence. His appointment followed Nail’s resignation on December 19 due to a guilty plea for using his office for personal gain. Sawyer voiced his honor at the appointment and pledged his undying commitment to enhancing the city of Hanceville.

Moving Forward: Roles and Responsibilities

The mayor’s role in Hanceville comes with a $42,000 annual salary, usage of an office and an official city vehicle, and a paid position on the board of directors of the Cullman-Jefferson Counties Gas District. As Sawyer steps into his new role, his former Place 5 seat on the city council has become vacant.

Upcoming Council Decision

The council is expected to nominate candidates to fill the Place 5 vacancy at its forthcoming meeting on January 25. As Hanceville welcomes its new mayor, the city awaits the council’s decision on the new occupant of Sawyer’s former council seat.