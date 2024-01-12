Veteran Councilmember Jimmy Sawyer Sworn in as Hanceville’s New Mayor
In a recent development in Hanceville, former councilmember Jimmy Sawyer has been appointed as the new mayor, filling the void left by the resignation of former mayor Kenneth Nail. Sawyer, a retired veteran with a long-standing tenure on the council since 2008, was sworn in as the new mayor on January 12 during a city council meeting.
Unanimous Support for the New Mayor
The city council demonstrated unanimous support for Sawyer, who had been serving as the mayor pro-tem and fulfilling the mayor’s responsibilities in Nail’s absence. His appointment followed Nail’s resignation on December 19 due to a guilty plea for using his office for personal gain. Sawyer voiced his honor at the appointment and pledged his undying commitment to enhancing the city of Hanceville.
Moving Forward: Roles and Responsibilities
The mayor’s role in Hanceville comes with a $42,000 annual salary, usage of an office and an official city vehicle, and a paid position on the board of directors of the Cullman-Jefferson Counties Gas District. As Sawyer steps into his new role, his former Place 5 seat on the city council has become vacant.
Upcoming Council Decision
The council is expected to nominate candidates to fill the Place 5 vacancy at its forthcoming meeting on January 25. As Hanceville welcomes its new mayor, the city awaits the council’s decision on the new occupant of Sawyer’s former council seat.
Subscribe to BNN Breaking
Sign up for our daily newsletter covering global breaking news around the world.
Comments