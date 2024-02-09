Veteran Councillor David Fairweather Resigns, Triggering By-Election in Angus Council

David Fairweather, a long-standing independent elected member for the Arbroath West, Letham and Friockheim ward in Angus Council, has announced his resignation. His departure, confirmed by the council, will prompt a by-election to fill the vacant seat within the next three months.

A Seasoned Voice Falls Silent

Fairweather's tenure, spanning over a decade and a half since 2007, has been marked by his roles both in the council administration and opposition. His decision to step down was preemptively shared with his colleagues last October, with a formal announcement following suit recently.

In addition to his council responsibilities, Fairweather also chaired the Arbroath harbor board. In line with his retirement plans, he relinquished this position as well, citing his upcoming retirement as the primary reason.

An Anticipated Farewell

Fairweather had initially intended to bid farewell to his colleagues at a full Angus Council meeting. However, the meeting was called off due to an alleged lack of business, leaving his colleagues to bid him adieu in other ways.

The by-election, set to take place within the next three months, will determine who will fill the significant shoes left by Fairweather. The exact details of the by-election will be announced by the Returning Officer in due course and made available on the Council's website and social media channels.

As the dust settles on Fairweather's distinguished career, the people of Arbroath West, Letham, and Friockheim ward look forward to a new chapter in their local governance. The by-election promises to usher in a fresh perspective, carrying forward the legacy of dedicated service embodied by Fairweather.