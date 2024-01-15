In a world where truth is often the first casualty of information warfare, seasoned commentator Rabbi Hillel Goldberg, PhD, brings a fresh perspective to the debate about media bias against Israel. With a career spanning over five decades, Goldberg, the editor of the Intermountain Jewish News, raises concerns about reporting standards and the narrative framing of events in the Israel-Hamas war.
Unpacking Bias and Unverified Accounts
Goldberg draws on the wisdom of his high school principal, who advised confronting the strongest arguments of one's opposition. This principle is especially relevant when examining media bias, which often involves a selective presentation of facts. For instance, Goldberg scrutinizes an AP report published in The Denver Post that detailed a Hamas kidnapping incident in Kibbutz Nir Oz. Notably, the report omitted mentioning the murder of approximately 20 Israelis by Hamas on the same day.
Questioning The Denver Post's Narrative
In response to Goldberg's concerns, an AP journalist claimed the Israeli deaths were referenced in the article. However, when Goldberg revisited The Denver Post's printed version, he found no such mention. This discrepancy raises questions about whether the omission was intentional or a mere oversight. Furthermore, Goldberg criticizes the AP journalist's lack of initiative in correcting the record with her editors or The Denver Post.
Media Coverage - A Cause for Concern
Goldberg's critique extends beyond a single incident, pointing to a broader trend of reporting unverified accounts and shifting narratives that seem biased against Israel. His disappointment is palpable as he discusses the media's coverage of the war in Gaza and the truthfulness of such reports. In a time when journalistic integrity is paramount, Goldberg's observations are a call for introspection and a reminder of the media's responsibility to report objectively and accurately.
Veteran Commentator Critiques Media Bias Against Israel
Rabbi Hillel Goldberg discusses media bias against Israel, highlighting an incident where an AP report failed to mention the murder of Israelis by Hamas. He calls for accurate and objective reporting.
