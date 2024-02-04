Veteran BJP Leader Malpe Somashekar Bhat Passes Away at 89

Malpe Somashekar Bhat, a revered figure in Indian politics and a stalwart of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), breathed his last at the age of 89 in Udupi. Known affectionately as 'Somanna', Bhat's significant contributions have been instrumental in shaping the BJP's foundation in Udupi. He mentored numerous political figures, including the late V.S. Acharya, a former Home Minister. Bhat's political journey was marked with valiance and resilience. He endured an 18-month imprisonment during the Emergency in the Bengaluru Central Prison, alongside senior BJP leader L.K. Advani and others. His active participation in the 'kara seva' movement for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya further underscored his dedication to his party and his beliefs.

An Epitome of Versatility

Beyond politics, Malpe Somashekar Bhat was a successful entrepreneur and a philanthropist. He founded Varun Piping Systems, a testament to his business acumen. His philanthropic efforts, often conducted without fanfare, earned him the respect of his peers and the community. Bhat was also a founding member of the Udupi Sarvajanika Ganeshotsava Samiti at Kadiyali. He served as a director on the board of the State Bank of India and the Kunjibettu Grahakara Vividhodesha Sahakari Sangha.

An Unfilled Void

Bhat leaves behind a significant legacy. He is survived by his wife, two sons, and a daughter. The public will have the opportunity to pay their respects to Bhat at his residence in Kadubettu. The last rites are scheduled to be performed at Beedina Gudde. His demise has left an indelible void in the political landscape of Udupi, and indeed, India. Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP and former State unit president of BJP, expressed his condolences over Bhat's passing, reflecting the deep sense of loss felt by the BJP and the nation.