International Affairs

Vermont Trooper’s Heroic Rescue; Pro-Palestine Rally in Indonesia Reflects Global Concern

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:44 pm EST
Vermont Trooper’s Heroic Rescue; Pro-Palestine Rally in Indonesia Reflects Global Concern

In a recent incident that bore testament to the valiant spirit of law enforcement, Vermont State Trooper, Michelle Archer, emerged as a hero. Archer rescued an eight-year-old girl from an icy pond after the child had fallen through the ice while playing. The swift response and bravery of Trooper Archer ensured the child’s safety and underscored the critical importance of emergency services in local communities.

Swift Response Saves Life

The incident unfolded on the private property in the town of Cambridge, where the girl had been playing with her siblings. Post the unfortunate fall, Trooper Archer arrived at the scene within five minutes. Unwavering in the face of danger, she plunged into the frigid pond and swam towards the girl. With the help of a rope and a flotation device, Archer brought her back to shore, thereby saving the child’s life.

Recognition for Bravery

The girl was immediately taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center. Following the treatment, she made a complete recovery, highlighting the success of the heroic rescue operation. For their commendable conduct, Troopers Archer and Keith Cote, along with the homeowner who had also played a part in the rescue, were recommended for the Vermont State Police’s Lifesaving Award.

International Concerns Echo in Indonesia

In a separate event, the Indonesian capital witnessed a massive pro-Palestine rally. Protesters gathered in large numbers to demand a ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. The rally served as a substantial demonstration of international concern and activism regarding the escalating tensions and violence in the Middle East.

The rally also carried an underlying message promoting freedom over censorship and truth over narrative. Attendees were encouraged to follow certain social media accounts for more updates on the situation. As the world watches over the developments in the Middle East, such demonstrations underscore the global community’s call for peace and justice.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

