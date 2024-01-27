Vermont School Taxes Set for a Sharp Hike: Unpacking the Complexities

Vermont's school tax situation is heating up, with forecasts predicting a stark rise of 17% in the coming year, fueled by heightened spending. This prospect has sparked worry among lawmakers, leading to high-ranking Democrats calling on school boards to trim their budgets. A state hearing was convened to dissect the reasons fueling this expenditure surge.

Shifting Roles of Schools

School officials put forth that the traditional role of schools has evolved. They are now functioning as social service hubs, extending mental health services and meals to children. This expanded role contributes significantly to the escalating costs. Additionally, schools are grappling with inflationary pressures, with healthcare being a notable area of concern.

Vermont's Funding Mechanism

The funding mechanism for Vermont's schools relies on local voter-approved district spending and a statewide Education Fund. The enactment of Act 127 saw a restructuring of the funding formula, nudging districts with higher-need students to spend more. This change meant that wealthier districts faced the choice of higher taxes or budget cuts.

Act 127 incorporated a provision capping annual property tax rate increases at 5% for five years. However, this seemingly beneficial measure spurred wealthier districts to escalate spending presently to soften the blow of future tax hikes. Some districts capitalized on this cap to raise funds and establish reserve funds for future expenses. This strategy led to increased spending statewide, mounting pressure on the Education Fund, and raising taxes for everyone. This counterproductive outcome nullified Act 127's intended benefits for less affluent districts.