Vermont Representatives Defend State’s Unique Approach to School Choice

In response to a recent commentary criticizing Vermont’s education system, a group of Vermont representatives, including Seth Bongartz, Scott Beck, Michelle Bos-Lun, Bobby Felice-Rubio, Robin Chestnut-Tangerman, and Mike Rice, have risen to its defense. The representatives have taken a strong stance against the criticism, clarifying that Vermont’s unique approach to school choice in rural areas is not synonymous with a voucher system that drains resources from public schools.

Vermont’s Unique Approach to School Choice

Contrary to the criticism, the representatives argue that in rural areas where public schools are non-existent, districts compensate by paying tuition for students to attend independent schools. This, they argue, is not an uncontrolled or poorly regulated system. Quite the contrary, they believe it offers a cost-effective solution for the state and taxpayers by avoiding the potentially high tuitions associated with out-of-state public schools, such as Hanover High School.

An Economically Viable Solution

The system also eliminates the need for the construction of new public schools, a venture that would likely result in significant expenses. Thus, the representatives argue that this approach is not only economically viable, but also beneficial to both students and taxpayers alike.

Defending a Rich Mosaic of Educational Options

The group of representatives advocate for the current mixed system of public and independent schools, a system they believe offers a rich mosaic of educational options. This system, they suggest, should not be subjected to criticism, but rather celebrated for its diverse benefits and potential for enriching Vermont’s educational landscape.