Vermont Representatives Defend State’s Unique Approach to School Choice
In response to a recent commentary criticizing Vermont’s education system, a group of Vermont representatives, including Seth Bongartz, Scott Beck, Michelle Bos-Lun, Bobby Felice-Rubio, Robin Chestnut-Tangerman, and Mike Rice, have risen to its defense. The representatives have taken a strong stance against the criticism, clarifying that Vermont’s unique approach to school choice in rural areas is not synonymous with a voucher system that drains resources from public schools.
Vermont’s Unique Approach to School Choice
Contrary to the criticism, the representatives argue that in rural areas where public schools are non-existent, districts compensate by paying tuition for students to attend independent schools. This, they argue, is not an uncontrolled or poorly regulated system. Quite the contrary, they believe it offers a cost-effective solution for the state and taxpayers by avoiding the potentially high tuitions associated with out-of-state public schools, such as Hanover High School.
An Economically Viable Solution
The system also eliminates the need for the construction of new public schools, a venture that would likely result in significant expenses. Thus, the representatives argue that this approach is not only economically viable, but also beneficial to both students and taxpayers alike.
Defending a Rich Mosaic of Educational Options
The group of representatives advocate for the current mixed system of public and independent schools, a system they believe offers a rich mosaic of educational options. This system, they suggest, should not be subjected to criticism, but rather celebrated for its diverse benefits and potential for enriching Vermont’s educational landscape.
Subscribe to BNN Breaking
Sign up for our daily newsletter covering global breaking news around the world.
Comments