Vermont Legislature Convenes with Key Focus on Flood Recovery, Opioid Crisis, and Housing

As the legislative session in Vermont commences on January 3, 2024, state representative Jim Harrison brings forth an update on the Vermont House Appropriations Committee’s activities and the challenges the state faces in the upcoming legislative period. The focus of the House dwells on an array of issues with significant budget implications, ranging from flood recovery to opioid addiction, and affordable housing.

A Cautious Budget Framework

The Committee, on which Harrison serves, was recently briefed on the budget framework that the state needs to navigate. The end of federal COVID-19 relief funding marks a critical turning point, urging lawmakers to make tougher budget choices. Coupled with slowing state revenue growth, Vermont is caught between the necessity of substantial flood-related rebuilding funds and the obligation to meet healthcare and employee contractual commitments that surpass the administration’s budget guidelines.

Legislative Priorities

On the legislative front, Harrison outlines key priorities which include enhancing public safety, adopting sustainable budgeting, launching housing initiatives, and phasing out the pandemic-era hotel voucher program. The agenda also encompasses addressing education costs and property taxes, reducing taxes on social security benefits, and offering a tax credit to volunteer firefighters and first responders. The state also sees a 33% increase in bill requests compared to the previous year, indicating a surge in initiatives requiring funding.

Addressing the Opioid Crisis

In response to the escalating opioid overdose fatalities, the House is set to vote on H.72, a bill proposing the establishment of safe injection sites. However, Harrison expresses skepticism about this particular piece of legislation, underlining the complexity of the opioid crisis and the need for comprehensive, effective measures.

As the legislative session unfolds, Harrison plans to provide weekly updates to the Mountain Times, keeping the community informed and engaged in the legislative process. The state’s commitment to addressing these pressing issues demonstrates its dedication to its residents’ wellbeing and the goal of a prosperous Vermont.