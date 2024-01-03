Vermont Legislators Kick Off New Session: A Focus on Resiliency and Affordability

The hallowed halls of Vermont’s Statehouse in Montpelier buzzed with renewed vigor as legislators reconvened for the inauguration of the new legislative session on January 3, 2024. The day was marked by the special live broadcast from the Cedar Creek Room hosted by Vermont Edition, offering profound insights into the core political concerns and legislative priorities for the year.

Key Speakers and Their Vision

House Speaker Jill Krowinski and Senate President Pro Tem Phil Baruth were among the key political figures who addressed the gathering. Their speeches underscored the legislature’s roadmap for managing critical issues such as recovery from catastrophic flooding, enhancing climate resilience, public safety, combating opioid addiction, and fostering affordable housing.

Focus on Housing and Property Taxes

Given the growing importance of housing in Vermont’s policy landscape, Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale and Housing Commissioner Alex Farrell joined the discussion. Their insights into the state’s housing issues and the strategies to address them were a significant highlight of the day. A spirited debate on property taxes ensued, featuring GOP Senator Randy Brock and Democratic Representative Emilie Kornheiser. The conversation centered on effective strategies that the legislature plans to implement to manage and control property taxes.

The Freshman Experience

Amid the intense discussions, Progressive Representative Kate Logan shared her first-day experiences. Through her reflections, she offered a glimpse into the aspirations and challenges of a legislative freshman in the bustling Vermont Statehouse.