en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Vermont Legislators Kick Off New Session: A Focus on Resiliency and Affordability

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:58 pm EST
Vermont Legislators Kick Off New Session: A Focus on Resiliency and Affordability

The hallowed halls of Vermont’s Statehouse in Montpelier buzzed with renewed vigor as legislators reconvened for the inauguration of the new legislative session on January 3, 2024. The day was marked by the special live broadcast from the Cedar Creek Room hosted by Vermont Edition, offering profound insights into the core political concerns and legislative priorities for the year.

Key Speakers and Their Vision

House Speaker Jill Krowinski and Senate President Pro Tem Phil Baruth were among the key political figures who addressed the gathering. Their speeches underscored the legislature’s roadmap for managing critical issues such as recovery from catastrophic flooding, enhancing climate resilience, public safety, combating opioid addiction, and fostering affordable housing.

Focus on Housing and Property Taxes

Given the growing importance of housing in Vermont’s policy landscape, Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale and Housing Commissioner Alex Farrell joined the discussion. Their insights into the state’s housing issues and the strategies to address them were a significant highlight of the day. A spirited debate on property taxes ensued, featuring GOP Senator Randy Brock and Democratic Representative Emilie Kornheiser. The conversation centered on effective strategies that the legislature plans to implement to manage and control property taxes.

The Freshman Experience

Amid the intense discussions, Progressive Representative Kate Logan shared her first-day experiences. Through her reflections, she offered a glimpse into the aspirations and challenges of a legislative freshman in the bustling Vermont Statehouse.

0
Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
14 seconds ago
Alabama Health Services Foundation PC Seeks Clinical Assistant Professor, Land Bank Foreclosures in Birmingham
The University of Alabama Health Services Foundation PC (UAHSF) is in the process of hiring a Clinical Assistant Professor to join its team as a Pulmonologist in Birmingham, Alabama. In addition to engaging in clinical activities such as attending on pulmonary and critical care rotations, ICU coverage, and interventional pulmonary service, the chosen candidate will
Alabama Health Services Foundation PC Seeks Clinical Assistant Professor, Land Bank Foreclosures in Birmingham
Missouri's 2024 Legislative Session Commences Amid Political Tensions
5 mins ago
Missouri's 2024 Legislative Session Commences Amid Political Tensions
Jesse Watters Criticizes CIA's DEI Program, Suggests Political Manipulation
7 mins ago
Jesse Watters Criticizes CIA's DEI Program, Suggests Political Manipulation
Gateway Pundit: The Challenges of Combating Disinformation in the Digital Age
50 seconds ago
Gateway Pundit: The Challenges of Combating Disinformation in the Digital Age
France's Constitutional Council Blocks Arms Funding Through Savings Accounts
3 mins ago
France's Constitutional Council Blocks Arms Funding Through Savings Accounts
Trump's Legal Issues Overshadow Republican Presidential Primaries
4 mins ago
Trump's Legal Issues Overshadow Republican Presidential Primaries
Latest Headlines
World News
Walking into 2024: The Resolution for a Healthier Heart
27 seconds
Walking into 2024: The Resolution for a Healthier Heart
Fulham Captain Cairney Eyes Scotland Squad for Euros
43 seconds
Fulham Captain Cairney Eyes Scotland Squad for Euros
Gateway Pundit: The Challenges of Combating Disinformation in the Digital Age
50 seconds
Gateway Pundit: The Challenges of Combating Disinformation in the Digital Age
First Baby of 2024 Welcomed at Great Plains Health
1 min
First Baby of 2024 Welcomed at Great Plains Health
Pepperdine's Michael Ajayi Emerges as Unexpected Scoring Leader in WCC
2 mins
Pepperdine's Michael Ajayi Emerges as Unexpected Scoring Leader in WCC
Settlement Reached in Class Action Lawsuit Against Lyme Disease Test Provider LetsGetChecked
2 mins
Settlement Reached in Class Action Lawsuit Against Lyme Disease Test Provider LetsGetChecked
Healing through Intimacy: A Therapist's Perspective on Sexuality During Illness
2 mins
Healing through Intimacy: A Therapist's Perspective on Sexuality During Illness
Tennessee Enacts Law to Support Firefighters with PTSD
3 mins
Tennessee Enacts Law to Support Firefighters with PTSD
Adam Copeland Reflects on His Wrestling Journey and Future Plans
3 mins
Adam Copeland Reflects on His Wrestling Journey and Future Plans
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
30 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
42 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app