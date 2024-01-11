Vermont Legislators and Governor Phil Scott Clash Over Pay Reform and Housing Proposals

The Vermont legislative arena is currently witnessing a tug-of-war between legislators and Governor Phil Scott over legislative pay reform and housing proposals. Senator Tanya Vyhovsky has introduced a bill, S.221, that proposes to align the governor’s and cabinet members’ salaries with those of legislators, currently standing at $812 per week during sessions. This move follows Governor Scott’s veto of a bill last year that sought to increase legislators’ pay to $1,210 per week by 2027.

Clashing Perspectives on Pay Reform

Senator Ruth Hardy has retorted by introducing S.224, a reincarnation of the vetoed bill, albeit with the exclusion of health insurance benefits to cut costs. Despite this, Governor Scott remains opposed to increasing legislative pay, voicing concerns for Vermonters grappling with inflation and a housing crisis. The governor’s stance is in stark contrast to the legislators’ call for pay equality among all state officials, thereby adding a layer of complexity to the ongoing debate.

Major Housing Initiative Takes Center Stage

As the pay reform issue continues to simmer, Governor Scott, along with a bipartisan group of legislators, has introduced a housing proposal bill, H.719. This initiative aims to dismantle regulatory barriers and expedite housing development in the state. The proposed bill includes reforms to reinvest in regional economic centers, increase the availability of affordable homes, adjust municipal zoning practices, and provide tax incentives for housing investment. The ultimate goal is to alleviate the housing shortage and optimize existing investments.

Other Key Legislative Proposals

Amid these pivotal discussions, Vermont’s judicial and healthcare sectors are also demanding attention. The Vermont Judiciary is seeking funding for new judge positions to tackle a backlog of cases. In the healthcare sector, Vermont agencies are requesting additional funds to recruit temporary nursing staff to counter a staffing shortage. On the federal front, U.S. Senator Peter Welch is backing a bill to extend a program that offers subsidies on internet service to low-income households. Lastly, the Vermont Agency of Agriculture is under fire from beekeepers who dispute the agency’s claim that the beekeeping industry is thriving.