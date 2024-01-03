en English
Climate & Environment

Vermont Legislative Session: Climate Resilience and Public Safety on Agenda

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:48 pm EST
Vermont Legislative Session: Climate Resilience and Public Safety on Agenda

The Vermont legislative session that commenced on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, has a clear focus on recovery from recent catastrophic flooding, climate resilience, public safety, and the growing opioid crisis. The session also prioritizes affordable housing, all fundamental issues that the state grapples with in the face of rising challenges.

Climate Resilience and Flood Recovery

Senate President Pro Tempore Philip Baruth emphasized the need for proactive measures against climate change. The state has been at the receiving end of several climate-related emergencies, including catastrophic flooding. Multiple bills are being introduced to not only aid in flood recovery but also to improve climate resilience. The strategy includes supporting families and small businesses affected by climate disasters and managing water flow through rivers and dams to prevent future flooding.

State Budget and Public Safety

Despite the urgent demands of various emergencies, Baruth also stressed the importance of maintaining a balanced state budget. However, the end of federal COVID-19 relief funding means Vermont must make tougher budget decisions, with spending returning to pre-pandemic levels. Public safety remains a top priority, and lawmakers are committed to creating an environment conducive to the growth and safety of all Vermonters.

Opioid Crisis and Affordable Housing

Another looming crisis Vermont is facing is the sharp rise in opioid overdose deaths, with 237 reported in 2022 and 180 by September 2023. Lawmakers are considering harm reduction bills, including needle collection programs and potential overdose prevention centers. Such centers would offer safe injection sites with supervision and wraparound services to address drug use in public spaces and reduce overdose deaths. However, this initiative faces opposition from Republican Governor Phil Scott.

Affordable housing also tops the session’s priority list. House Speaker Jill Krowinski emphasized the importance of creating a more sustainable economy for all Vermonters through affordable housing. However, Senate minority leader Randy Brock expressed concerns about the high cost of solutions and the need to live within means, indicating that the journey towards these goals will not be without its challenges.

Climate & Environment Health Politics
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

