Vermont Extends Democratic Rights: Non-Citizens and Youth Gain Voting Privileges

In the heartland of Vermont, a wave of democratic change is sweeping through its municipalities. Non-U.S. citizens, a category that encompasses refugees, asylum seekers, and green card holders, have been granted the right to vote in local elections in three cities: Winooski, Burlington, and Montpelier. This significant alteration in the local democratic process is poised to take effect on Town Meeting Day, a time-honored New England tradition when residents convene to address and decide upon local issues.

Non-citizen Voting: Taking Root in Vermont

A lucid discussion on this groundbreaking development was recently presented in an episode of the widely-followed podcast, 'Brave Little State.' The episode delved into the intricacies of the implementation of noncitizen voting in these jurisdictions. It shed light on the perspectives of town clerks, who played a crucial role in enacting this change, as well as some of the noncitizens who are now participating actively in the democratic process.

Brattleboro: Progressive Voting Reforms

Meanwhile, in Brattleboro, another progressive voting reform has been set in motion. For the first time, 16- and 17-year-olds are being allowed to vote in local elections. This forward-thinking initiative was prominently featured in the same episode, with discussions involving Brattleboro's town clerk and a youthful advocate supporting the move to lower the local voting age. Both offered valuable insights into the broader implications of these local electoral reforms, thereby highlighting the potential for such initiatives to reshape the democratic landscape.

The Impact: Enriching the Democratic Process

The extension of voting rights to non-citizens and younger residents represents a momentous shift in Vermont's civic landscape. It signifies an inclusive approach to democracy, one that acknowledges the voices of all legal residents, irrespective of their citizenship status or age. As these reforms are progressively adopted, there remains a sense of anticipation for the fresh perspectives and transformative ideas that these newly-minted voters will bring to the table on Town Meeting Day and beyond.