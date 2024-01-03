Vermont Administration Advocates for Tougher Stance on Crime, Igniting Policy Debates

In a bid to fortify law enforcement and enhance public safety, the Scott administration in Vermont is advocating for a revamp of the state’s judicial stance on crime. This move aims to increase penalties for those accused of crimes who violate their release conditions, and calls for a reform of the state’s bail policies. The administration argues that these changes are necessary to respond to an escalating sense of insecurity and the perceived failure of the justice system to deter future crimes.

Clarifying Language in Crime Discussion

General Counsel Jaye Pershing Johnson has underscored the need for more direct language when discussing crime. Johnson suggests that the use of terms like ‘chaos’ and ‘gangs’ could foster a clearer understanding of community issues. This approach has earned the administration a ‘tough-on-crime’ label from the ACLU of Vermont and is predicted to spark rigorous debates as lawmakers address public safety concerns, including those arising from the ongoing opioid crisis.

Proposed Changes to Bail Policies and Court Decisions

The administration proposes that court decisions should give more weight to previous violations, a move they believe could reduce reoffences and enhance community safety. They also aim to remove a $200 cap on bail for specific misdemeanor offences, a move that would reverse a stance held since 2018. However, these proposals face opposition. For instance, Sen. Tanya Vyhovsky has proposed legislation to eradicate cash bail entirely, highlighting the contentious nature of these proposed changes.

Public Safety Priorities and Opposition

The Department of Public Safety is advocating for broader updates to drug laws, with a focus on increasing deterrents, particularly for drug sales resulting in fatality. The committee chaired by Sen. Dick Sears is poised to discuss a bill that aligns with the administration’s public safety priorities. However, the question of funding for overdose prevention sites, which the administration opposes, has emerged as a contentious issue. The ACLU, on the other hand, has voiced concerns about the over-reliance on incarceration instead of support and services as a preventive measure against criminal involvement.