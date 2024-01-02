Veritau Audit Exposes Serious Breaches within Local Authority

Veritau Sheds Light on Council Misconduct

An external audit by Veritau has exposed a series of malpractices within a local authority, most notably involving former councillor Mrs. Lanigan. Accused of several breaches of council conduct, including disrespecting others and attempts at personal gain through her position, Mrs. Lanigan’s actions were deemed severe enough to erode public trust and tarnish the council’s reputation. This report follows a complaint by neighbour Lisa Miller, who has been on the receiving end of what she describes as a ‘campaign of harassment’ that involved Mrs. Lanigan supervising the removal of trees planted by Mrs. Miller.

Violence and Procurement Missteps

Another point of concern within the report touched upon the handling of a violent incident involving Mr. Lanigan, Mrs. Lanigan’s husband. The event drew attention to a lack of support provided to staff members and inconsistencies in council procedures related to workplace violence. Additionally, the report raised questions regarding the necessity and procurement process for a boundary fence and an electricity socket, further highlighting administrative lapses within the council’s operations.

Improving Policies and Practices

The audit by Veritau has resulted in ten recommendations aimed at improving the council’s policies and practices. These recommendations range from clarifying arrangements for elected members requesting work to updating the ‘caution advised’ system, and reviewing the council’s guidance on violence at work. In response, the council has accepted these suggestions and is currently in the process of implementing them. Mrs. Lanigan, who lost her council seat following these revelations, has acknowledged her mistakes and offered an apology. Her husband, Mr. Lanigan, has been convicted for a violent incident against Mr. Miller and is now subject to a restraining order.