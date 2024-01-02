en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

Veritau Audit Exposes Serious Breaches within Local Authority

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:11 pm EST
Veritau Audit Exposes Serious Breaches within Local Authority

Veritau Sheds Light on Council Misconduct

An external audit by Veritau has exposed a series of malpractices within a local authority, most notably involving former councillor Mrs. Lanigan. Accused of several breaches of council conduct, including disrespecting others and attempts at personal gain through her position, Mrs. Lanigan’s actions were deemed severe enough to erode public trust and tarnish the council’s reputation. This report follows a complaint by neighbour Lisa Miller, who has been on the receiving end of what she describes as a ‘campaign of harassment’ that involved Mrs. Lanigan supervising the removal of trees planted by Mrs. Miller.

Violence and Procurement Missteps

Another point of concern within the report touched upon the handling of a violent incident involving Mr. Lanigan, Mrs. Lanigan’s husband. The event drew attention to a lack of support provided to staff members and inconsistencies in council procedures related to workplace violence. Additionally, the report raised questions regarding the necessity and procurement process for a boundary fence and an electricity socket, further highlighting administrative lapses within the council’s operations.

Improving Policies and Practices

The audit by Veritau has resulted in ten recommendations aimed at improving the council’s policies and practices. These recommendations range from clarifying arrangements for elected members requesting work to updating the ‘caution advised’ system, and reviewing the council’s guidance on violence at work. In response, the council has accepted these suggestions and is currently in the process of implementing them. Mrs. Lanigan, who lost her council seat following these revelations, has acknowledged her mistakes and offered an apology. Her husband, Mr. Lanigan, has been convicted for a violent incident against Mr. Miller and is now subject to a restraining order.

0
Law Politics
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Abuse Guardian Strengthens Legal Support for Victims of Medical Practitioner Sexual Abuse

By Wojciech Zylm

Pomerantz LLP Investigates Fisker Inc. for Potential Securities Fraud

By Geeta Pillai

Fish Richardson Promotes 20 Attorneys to Principal: A Commitment to Excellence

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Georgia Inmate Sentenced to 30 Years for Orchestrating Large-Scale Drug Distribution

By BNN Correspondents

Pomerantz LLP Probes Paycom Software Amid Suspected Securities Fraud ...
@Business · 6 mins
Pomerantz LLP Probes Paycom Software Amid Suspected Securities Fraud ...
heart comment 0
Transgender Inmate Alleges Mistreatment, Files Multiple Lawsuits Against Missouri Jail and Mental Health Center

By BNN Correspondents

Transgender Inmate Alleges Mistreatment, Files Multiple Lawsuits Against Missouri Jail and Mental Health Center
Sheriff Kalvin Barrett: A Pioneer in Policing and Mental Health Reform

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Sheriff Kalvin Barrett: A Pioneer in Policing and Mental Health Reform
New Year’s Day Vehicle Theft Turns into High-Speed Chase in Willmar

By BNN Correspondents

New Year’s Day Vehicle Theft Turns into High-Speed Chase in Willmar
Traffic Accidents Highlight Dire Need for Road Safety

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Traffic Accidents Highlight Dire Need for Road Safety
Latest Headlines
World News
New York High School Hockey Rankings: West Genesee Makes a Leap, Skaneateles Holds Firm
58 seconds
New York High School Hockey Rankings: West Genesee Makes a Leap, Skaneateles Holds Firm
Ayodhya Ram Temple's Inauguration: A Collision of History, Religion, and Politics
1 min
Ayodhya Ram Temple's Inauguration: A Collision of History, Religion, and Politics
Pelosi's Significant Nvidia Investment Reignites Stock Trading Controversy
1 min
Pelosi's Significant Nvidia Investment Reignites Stock Trading Controversy
Abuse Guardian Strengthens Legal Support for Victims of Medical Practitioner Sexual Abuse
1 min
Abuse Guardian Strengthens Legal Support for Victims of Medical Practitioner Sexual Abuse
2024 Golf Season: A Year of Thrilling Swings and Remarkable Performances
1 min
2024 Golf Season: A Year of Thrilling Swings and Remarkable Performances
Missouri Football's Strategic Use of Transfer Portal Bolsters Defense Line-Up
1 min
Missouri Football's Strategic Use of Transfer Portal Bolsters Defense Line-Up
Canadian Players Make Their Mark in Week 17 NFL Action
1 min
Canadian Players Make Their Mark in Week 17 NFL Action
Isaiah Buggs Hints at Detroit Lions Departure as Alim McNeill Readies for Return
1 min
Isaiah Buggs Hints at Detroit Lions Departure as Alim McNeill Readies for Return
New Year's Resolutions and Their Impact on Fitness and Pharmaceutical Stocks
1 min
New Year's Resolutions and Their Impact on Fitness and Pharmaceutical Stocks
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
11 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
16 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
18 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
52 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Christmas Day Tornado: Devastation and Hope in Australia
2 hours
Christmas Day Tornado: Devastation and Hope in Australia
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
3 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app