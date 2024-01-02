en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Verhofstadt Urges EU to Amplify Support for Ukraine Amid Russian Aggression

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:51 am EST
Verhofstadt Urges EU to Amplify Support for Ukraine Amid Russian Aggression

In the wake of Russia’s aggressive missile attack on Ukraine, Belgian Member of the European Parliament and former Prime Minister of Belgium, Guy Verhofstadt, has issued a clarion call to the European Union. Utilizing Twitter as his platform, Verhofstadt gravely described the assault on Kyiv as ‘brutal’, revealing that Russia had unleashed 99 missiles on civilian areas. He accentuated the need for the European Union to intensify its military and financial aid to Ukraine in response to this heinous act of aggression.

Amplifying Support for Ukraine

Verhofstadt’s statement underscores a growing concern amid escalating tensions in the region. His call for increased EU military and financial commitment to Ukraine comes at a critical moment when Vladimir Putin’s forces have launched a record number of kamikaze drones at Ukraine on New Year’s Day. The missile attack has had devastating consequences, including the death of an elderly woman and injuries to 43 individuals. The capital city of Kyiv and the north-eastern city of Kharkiv have borne the brunt of these attacks.

An Assault on the ‘European Way of Life’

More than a plea for support, Verhofstadt’s message serves as a sharp reminder of the larger implications of this conflict. He emphasized that this isn’t merely an attack on Ukraine, but a direct assault on the ‘European way of life’ represented by Ukraine. In his view, this brutal aggression threatens the values and principles that define Europe, urging the continent to ‘wake up’ to the realities of the situation and respond with appropriate urgency.

Europe’s Response in the Balance

As the situation in Ukraine continues to unfold, the European Union’s response will be closely watched. Verhofstadt’s call for increased support sends a powerful message to the EU, pressing for a collective and decisive action to counter the threats posed by the escalating conflict. Whether Europe heeds this call and rises to the challenge will be instrumental in shaping the future of Ukraine and potentially, the stability of the entire European region.

0
Europe Politics Ukraine
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Malta's Nationalist Party Strives to Regain Third MEP Seat Amid Leadership Challenge

By Saboor Bayat

Citalia Unveils Comprehensive Guide to Italy, Expands Offerings Amid Rising Demand

By Wojciech Zylm

Moldova's Customs Service Reports Significant Increase in 2023 Revenue

By Ebenezer Mensah

Ireland Witnesses Substantial Drop in Gun Deaths and Homicides Amidst Global Unrest

By Israel Ojoko

Culligan International Expands Operations with Primo Water Acquisition ...
@Business · 12 mins
Culligan International Expands Operations with Primo Water Acquisition ...
heart comment 0
Edison Research Poll Unveils Georgia’s Political Sentiments and EU Alignment

By Rafia Tasleem

Edison Research Poll Unveils Georgia's Political Sentiments and EU Alignment
EU Opens Registration for Juvenes Translatores Translation Contest Amid Global Emphasis on Language Learning

By Bijay Laxmi

EU Opens Registration for Juvenes Translatores Translation Contest Amid Global Emphasis on Language Learning
ESA Rings in 2024 with Cosmic New Year’s Greeting from ISS

By Wojciech Zylm

ESA Rings in 2024 with Cosmic New Year's Greeting from ISS
Vita 34 AG Announces Changes to Management Board as CFO Dirk Plaga Steps Down

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Vita 34 AG Announces Changes to Management Board as CFO Dirk Plaga Steps Down
Latest Headlines
World News
Supreme Court 2024: Landmark Rulings and Tradition Upheld
12 seconds
Supreme Court 2024: Landmark Rulings and Tradition Upheld
CBI Closes 2019 IPL Match-Fixing Investigation Due to Insufficient Evidence
28 seconds
CBI Closes 2019 IPL Match-Fixing Investigation Due to Insufficient Evidence
Lebanese Parliament Dispute Sparks Controversy Amidst Hizballah's Accusations
39 seconds
Lebanese Parliament Dispute Sparks Controversy Amidst Hizballah's Accusations
MEP Colm Markey Calls for Overhaul of Seniors Alert Scheme: A Push for Modernisation
44 seconds
MEP Colm Markey Calls for Overhaul of Seniors Alert Scheme: A Push for Modernisation
Liverpool FC Eyes January Transfer Market Amidst Title Race
46 seconds
Liverpool FC Eyes January Transfer Market Amidst Title Race
India's Health Crisis: NCDs on the Rise, Antibiotics Misuse, and the Role of AI
46 seconds
India's Health Crisis: NCDs on the Rise, Antibiotics Misuse, and the Role of AI
Lagos State Governor Takes Firm Stand on Traffic Law Enforcement
47 seconds
Lagos State Governor Takes Firm Stand on Traffic Law Enforcement
Fulham Contemplating Loan Deal for Serbian Midfielder
49 seconds
Fulham Contemplating Loan Deal for Serbian Midfielder
DMGS Alumnus Dr. Azudialu-Obiejesi Pledges Support at Class Reunion
1 min
DMGS Alumnus Dr. Azudialu-Obiejesi Pledges Support at Class Reunion
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
47 mins
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app