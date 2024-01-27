Venezuela's Supreme Court Clears Garcia Osorio and Mardo for Public Roles

he Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) has granted Leocenis Manuel Garcia Osorio and Richard Miguel Mardo Mardo, the authorization to resume their public functions. This decision, a significant departure from previous restrictions imposed by the Office of the Comptroller General of the Republic, came after both individuals pursued legal recourse via nullity actions and precautionary protection actions.

Resumption of Public Functions under Conditions

The TSJ's ruling is not a blanket immunity for Garcia Osorio and Mardo. The authorization for them to perform public duties comes with the stipulation that it should not interfere with any possible criminal liabilities they might be held accountable for in the future.

Following Constitutional and Legal Frameworks

The TSJ's decision aligns with Venezuela's constitutional and legal framework. The court's rulings are guided by the principles and requirements set out in these legal documents, ensuring that all decisions uphold the rule of law.

The Barbados Agreement and Its Implications

Notably, the court's decision also adheres to the parameters set by the Barbados agreement. This pact, reached on October 17, 2023, plays a vital role in the TSJ's judgment. It promotes political rights and provides guarantees for electoral processes, thereby setting a precedent for the handling of such cases in the future.