Venezuela's San Sebastian International Fair Marred by Corruption Allegations

The 59th edition of the San Sebastian International Fair (FISS) in Venezuela, a traditionally festive and cultural occasion, has been steeped in controversy, with allegations of corruption and politicization tainting its image. The spotlight of these accusations is Deputy Hugo 'Tato' Saavedra, who has voiced sharp criticism against the event's organizers for their lack of inclusivity and transparency.

Politicization of a Cultural Event

According to Saavedra, the FISS event was manipulated to favor the ruling political party, PSUV (United Socialist Party of Venezuela), and its affiliates. He criticized the event for transforming into a political platform, with public exclusion from a private event that celebrated the 'queen of the PSUV'. This instance, he argued, is a glaring example of the politicization of cultural events, which should ideally be free from such influences.

Selective Infrastructure Improvements and Mismanagement

Additionally, Saavedra shed light on the selective infrastructure improvements made for the 'Vuelta al Tachira' bicycle race, a part of the FISS event. He pointed out that reparations were made only in areas that would be visible during the race, neglecting other regions that equally required attention. Furthermore, he condemned the disorganized management of bullfighting events and the dubious handling of funds raised during the fair.

Financial Irregularities and Call for Accountability

Funds generated from the fair were neither accounted for nor delivered to the responsible municipal institution, raising questions about their whereabouts. The deputy accused Governor Bernal of using the fair for political campaigning and personal promotion, besides allegedly misappropriating public money in an election year. In his call for accountability, Saavedra urged the regional government to respond to these allegations and provide clarification on the handling of the FISS income.

In conclusion, Saavedra emphasized that the fair should serve as a community event, free from the control of political elites. His accusations echo a broader call for transparency, accountability, and inclusivity in public events, making his criticism an important narrative in the discourse around political influence and corruption in Venezuela.