en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Brazil

Venezuela’s Opposition Calls for Removal of British Warship Amid Territorial Dispute

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:48 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 8:18 am EST
Venezuela’s Opposition Calls for Removal of British Warship Amid Territorial Dispute

In an escalating geopolitical scenario, Luis Eduardo Martínez, a prominent figure in Venezuela’s opposition, has urgently appealed to regional organizations and Brazil, calling for their intervention in the mounting tensions between Venezuela and Guyana over the disputed Essequibo region. His urgent call targets the immediate withdrawal of the British naval vessel HMS Trent from the Guyanese coast, a move that he views as a potential accelerant to an already tense situation.

Martínez’s Plea for Diplomacy

Martínez has reached out to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), and Brazil, emphasizing the necessity of their involvement in this delicate situation. His plea is centered around the potential for escalation that the deployment of a British warship in a contentious zone could bring. He urged these organizations and Brazil to play a role in ensuring regional stability by advocating for the withdrawal of military vessels from the disputed area and fostering dialogue to resolve the territorial conflict.

The Essequibo Dispute: A Decades-long Conflict

The territorial dispute at the heart of this geopolitical tension is the Essequibo region, an oil-rich area that both Venezuela and Guyana claim as their own. Venezuela’s President, Nicolas Maduro, has made multiple assertive moves, including the deployment of more than 5,600 military personnel in defensive exercises and initiating legal maneuvers to establish a Venezuelan province in Essequibo.

International Responses and Implications

The response to this unfolding situation has been varied. The British Royal Navy patrol vessel HMS Trent is visiting Guyana, a British ally and former colony, as part of a series of engagements in the region. On the other hand, Venezuela’s foreign ministry has stated the country ‘reserves all actions’ to defend its maritime and territorial integrity. Meanwhile, Guyana’s Vice President has maintained that his country plans no offensive action against Venezuela, adding another layer to this multifaceted dispute.

As the world watches, the role of regional organizations and countries like Brazil in diffusing these tensions and fostering a peaceful resolution becomes crucial. The presence of the British warship HMS Trent in the disputed waters, the Venezuelan military exercises, and the ongoing territorial dispute over Essequibo all contribute to a volatile situation that needs careful management and diplomatic intervention.

0
Brazil Politics Venezuela
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Non-compliance with PIIM to Attract Criminal Charges; T.LY URL Shortener Revolutionizes Link Management

By Saboor Bayat

Brazil's Battle Against Wildcat Mining: A Fight for the Amazon's Future

By Saboor Bayat

Decoding 2023: Key Terms that Defined Global Discourse

By Saboor Bayat

2023: A Year Defined by its Lexicon

By Saboor Bayat

Bolivia Issues Alert Amid COVID Surge, Urges Boosters and Vigilance ...
@Bolivia · 2 hours
Bolivia Issues Alert Amid COVID Surge, Urges Boosters and Vigilance ...
heart comment 0
Mexican President’s Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves

By BNN Correspondents

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Latest Headlines
World News
Family Moments Shared: A Glimpse into President Bola Tinubu's Personal Life
3 mins
Family Moments Shared: A Glimpse into President Bola Tinubu's Personal Life
West Contemplates New Strategies in Ukraine-Russia Conflict
4 mins
West Contemplates New Strategies in Ukraine-Russia Conflict
NBS Live at 1: Maine Disqualifies Trump, UK Faces Storm Gerrit and Global Updates
4 mins
NBS Live at 1: Maine Disqualifies Trump, UK Faces Storm Gerrit and Global Updates
South Australians to Benefit from Expanded Vaccine Availability in Pharmacies
6 mins
South Australians to Benefit from Expanded Vaccine Availability in Pharmacies
Anambra Politician Nicholas Ukachukwu Seeks Extensive Security Amid Rising Insecurity
8 mins
Anambra Politician Nicholas Ukachukwu Seeks Extensive Security Amid Rising Insecurity
Uganda's Former PM Mbabazi's Parents Memorial Draws Significant Crowd
8 mins
Uganda's Former PM Mbabazi's Parents Memorial Draws Significant Crowd
Shabiki Midweek Jackpot Winners Announced: A Glimpse into Kenya's Betting Phenomenon
11 mins
Shabiki Midweek Jackpot Winners Announced: A Glimpse into Kenya's Betting Phenomenon
Inter-Korean Relations in 2023: A Year of Deterioration and Uncertainty
13 mins
Inter-Korean Relations in 2023: A Year of Deterioration and Uncertainty
From Health to Tech: A Comprehensive Update on Global Happenings
13 mins
From Health to Tech: A Comprehensive Update on Global Happenings
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
60 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
2 hours
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
2 hours
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
2 hours
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
2 hours
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
2 hours
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
2 hours
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
4 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
4 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app