Human Rights

Venezuela’s New Bill: A Potential Blow to NGOs

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:04 am EST
Venezuela’s New Bill: A Potential Blow to NGOs

Under the rule of Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela is witnessing a legislative proposal that could dramatically alter the landscape of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) within its borders. The bill, presently under the scrutiny of the Chavista-controlled National Assembly, was the topic of a public consultation at the Federal Legislative Palace. The proposal carries ramifications that could empower the government to suspend or dissolve NGOs in the country, a move that has alarmed global human rights advocates and NGO representatives.

Article 16: The Sticking Point

Chavista deputy Julio García Zerpa noted that the crux of the proposed law pivots on Article 16. This section outlines specific restrictions for NGOs, including a ban on receiving contributions for political purposes, engaging in political activities, or supporting actions that could potentially jeopardize national stability and the Republic’s institutions. Any infringement of these prohibitions, along with other acts deemed illegal by Venezuelan legislation, could instigate administrative actions against NGOs.

Implications for NGOs

The administrative actions, as outlined in the law, could lead to the initiation of an administrative procedure that may result in the suspension of an NGO’s activities or even the dissolution of the organization. This situation could result in the loss of its legal personality, a significant blow that could cripple the organization’s ability to operate and carry out its mission. Critics argue that this represents a direct attack on the freedom of association and could severely obstruct the essential work carried out by NGOs in offering assistance and advocacy for vulnerable communities.

Uncertain Future for NGOs in Venezuela

The bill is set to undergo a period of public consultation, leaving the future implications for NGOs in Venezuela shrouded in uncertainty. This proposal, if passed, could dramatically shift the dynamics of how NGOs operate within Venezuela, with potential ripple effects on human rights, democracy, and the welfare of vulnerable communities. The global community, especially human rights advocates and NGOs, are watching the situation closely, hoping for a resolution that preserves the integrity and autonomy of NGOs in Venezuela.

Human Rights Politics Venezuela
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

