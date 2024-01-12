Venezuela’s Chavista Majority Initiates Probe into Former Deputies and Allies

In a significant political maneuver, Venezuela’s National Assembly, under the aegis of the Chavista majority, has launched an investigation into the activities of former deputies and their allied political parties. Despite their term ending in 2020, these entities have continued to operate, with allegations suggesting control over some Venezuelan assets abroad.

Investigation into Misappropriation of State Resources

Jorge Rodríguez, the Chavista President of the Chamber, entrusted Pedro Infante with the task of preparing a report within a week. The examination is expected to scrutinize the actions of these former deputies and their supporting political organizations, focusing on the possible misuse of state resources. These resources are alleged to have been utilized to back opposition members abroad, fund political campaigns, and prop up anti-Chavista factions.

New Laws and the Barbados Agreement

This move by the National Assembly is closely tied with recently enacted laws aimed at safeguarding national assets. Further, it appears to be influenced by the political negotiations of the Barbados Agreement, a peace initiative brokered by the Norwegian government in 2019.

Crackdown on Dissent and Implications for Presidential Elections

The government’s actions signal a potential crackdown on political dissent and opposition within Venezuela. With the presidential elections looming, these investigations underscore the deep-seated political divide that continues to afflict the country. As Venezuela navigates this precarious political landscape, the international community is expected to closely monitor the ramifications of this investigation on the nation’s political and economic stability.