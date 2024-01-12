en English
International Relations

Venezuela’s Chavista Majority Initiates Probe into Former Deputies and Allies

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:23 pm EST
In a significant political maneuver, Venezuela’s National Assembly, under the aegis of the Chavista majority, has launched an investigation into the activities of former deputies and their allied political parties. Despite their term ending in 2020, these entities have continued to operate, with allegations suggesting control over some Venezuelan assets abroad.

Investigation into Misappropriation of State Resources

Jorge Rodríguez, the Chavista President of the Chamber, entrusted Pedro Infante with the task of preparing a report within a week. The examination is expected to scrutinize the actions of these former deputies and their supporting political organizations, focusing on the possible misuse of state resources. These resources are alleged to have been utilized to back opposition members abroad, fund political campaigns, and prop up anti-Chavista factions.

New Laws and the Barbados Agreement

This move by the National Assembly is closely tied with recently enacted laws aimed at safeguarding national assets. Further, it appears to be influenced by the political negotiations of the Barbados Agreement, a peace initiative brokered by the Norwegian government in 2019.

Crackdown on Dissent and Implications for Presidential Elections

The government’s actions signal a potential crackdown on political dissent and opposition within Venezuela. With the presidential elections looming, these investigations underscore the deep-seated political divide that continues to afflict the country. As Venezuela navigates this precarious political landscape, the international community is expected to closely monitor the ramifications of this investigation on the nation’s political and economic stability.

International Relations Politics Venezuela
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

