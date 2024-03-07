Venezuelan Opposition Candidate María Corina Machado Urges Calm Amid Electoral Challenges

María Corina Machado, the elected presidential candidate in the opposition primaries, reaffirmed her commitment to victory in the upcoming elections on July 28. Despite facing political disqualification, she maintains a stance of calm and steadfastness.
In an Instagram post, Machado expressed confidence in the voters and criticized the regime's electoral schedule. The post included images of a mobilization in the Andean region, showcasing popular support for her cause.
Machado Urges Resilience Amid Regime's Election Challenges in Venezuela
During a political event in the state of Barinas, Machado urged her followers to maintain calm and steadfastness in the face of the regime's attempts to disregard the rights of Venezuelans. She reiterated her mandate to "go all the way," a constant mantra in her speeches. Machado also pointed out that the "entire world is demanding" that Maduro's government allow competitive elections. According to her, even allies of Chavismo are pressing for fair elections, but the regime "is afraid of elections and wants to deviate from the electoral path."
The opposition leader emphasized the international community's demand for elections ensuring Venezuelans' freedom to choose, contrasting it with Maduro's alleged attempts to impose his preferred candidates.
Following the 2023 Barbados Agreement between Maduro's government and the Venezuelan opposition, hopes were high for Venezuela's democratization. However, recent actions, including the disqualification of opposition candidates and the arrest of human rights activists, have cast a shadow over the country's future. A pivotal discussion between WOLA's Laura Dib, Dr. Francisco Monaldi of Rice University, and Tulane University's David Smilde sheds light on the complex journey towards Venezuela's elections.
Advancements and Setbacks Post-Barbados Agreement
Since the agreement, there have been significant steps towards addressing Venezuela's humanitarian crisis and setting the stage for democratic elections. Yet, the government's recent crackdown on opposition figures and civil society threatens to derail these efforts. The disqualification of popular opposition candidate María Corina Machado and the detention of human rights activist Rocío San Miguel exemplify the challenges ahead. With the international community's eyes on Venezuela, the necessity for high-level diplomacy and a steadfast commitment to the Barbados Agreement's principles is more critical than ever.
The international response to Venezuela's situation has been a mix of criticism and calls for action. Sanctions, particularly those tied to Venezuela's oil industry, have played a pivotal role in the country's economy and its political landscape. The easing of sanctions following the Barbados Agreement was a strategic move to incentivize democratic progress. However, with recent developments threatening the agreement's objectives, the debate over the efficacy and future of these sanctions has intensified, highlighting the need for a balanced approach that supports Venezuela's democratic aspirations while addressing its humanitarian needs.
Electoral Process and International Oversight
The integrity of Venezuela's electoral process is under scrutiny, with concerns over voter registration and accessibility, especially for Venezuelans abroad. The Barbados Agreement outlines steps for a free and fair electoral process, but its implementation remains inconsistent. The involvement of international missions in overseeing the electoral process is deemed essential for ensuring transparency and fairness. As Venezuela heads towards a critical junction, the international community's role in monitoring compliance with the agreement and supporting Venezuela's democratic journey is invaluable.