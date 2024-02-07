EU Divided Over Venezuela Crisis in Heated Parliamentary Debates

The ongoing conflict in Venezuela has stirred heated debates in the European Parliament, with some members criticizing what they perceive as a significant failure of the European Union's common policy. The diverging viewpoints on the EU's approach towards Venezuela have underscored the union's internal divisions on how to address the crisis and the necessary actions concerning sanctions and overall policy.

Voicing Concerns Over EU's Approach

Among the vocal critics of the EU's policy towards Venezuela is MEP Antonio López-Istúriz. He indicated that action towards the South American nation is overdue, thereby questioning the effectiveness of the EU's current stance. The criticism comes amid calls for a more proactive approach in dealing with the situation in Venezuela, which has been marred by political instability and economic challenges.

Sanctions Against Venezuelan Leaders

On the other hand, MEP José Ramón Bauza condemned the socialist government's stance on sanctions, specifically their calls for the lifting of sanctions against the leaders of the Bolivarian revolution. The ongoing debate underscores the EU's internal struggle to reach a consensus on the appropriate response to the Venezuelan crisis.

The EU's Commitment to Democracy in Venezuela

Despite the internal disagreements, the European Commissioner for the Interior, Ylva Johansson, emphasized the EU's commitment to support Venezuela's return to the democratic path. She guaranteed the EU's willingness to aid the country in moving towards democracy, indicating a commitment to support free, transparent, and fair presidential elections in the nation. The discussion also focused on the latest acts of repression in Venezuela, further highlighting the EU's resolve to address and mitigate the political crisis in the country.