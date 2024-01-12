Venezuelan Bill Threatens NGOs: Echoes of Nicaragua

The National Assembly of Venezuela is poised to commence public consultation on a contentious bill, targeting non-governmental organizations (NGOs). The proposed legislation, which received its initial approval in January 2023, is set to shake the foundations of civil society in the country. The bill mandates NGOs to register with a new regulatory entity and to disclose the identity and origin of their donations.

NGOs Under Scrutiny

This legislation, if enacted, could impose a direct threat to the operations of NGOs within Venezuela. The bill’s draft, shared by lawmakers in 2023, reveals a punitive approach towards non-compliance, with NGOs facing fines of up to $12,000. The Vice Minister of Anti-Blockade Policies, William Castillo, defended the bill during a public consultation, stating that NGOs have been used to promote interference against Venezuela.

International Outcry

The bill has met with significant criticism from various NGOs and international organizations. Critics argue that it aims to criminalize and limit initiatives backed by international resources, thus infringing upon the freedom of association. This freedom is a cornerstone of international law. Civil rights group Provea has gone as far as calling the bill a ‘blatant gag’ against organizations that expose state irregularities or abuses.

Echoes of Nicaragua

The proposed legislation resonates with moves made by the regime of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, which has similarly targeted civil organizations in Nicaragua. The intent of the Venezuelan bill to potentially suspend or dissolve NGOs has sparked fears among human rights advocates. They fear it could be used to silence dissent and limit the vital work of NGOs. The fate of democratic freedoms in Venezuela hangs in the balance as the public consultation process commences next Friday.