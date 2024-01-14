en English
Politics

Venezuela to Rally in Support of President Maduro on National Teacher’s Day

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:04 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 9:47 pm EST
Venezuela to Rally in Support of President Maduro on National Teacher’s Day

In an act of solidarity and support, a demonstration is set to take place in Venezuela on Monday, January 15, for President Nicolás Maduro.

The rally, announced by Carmen Meléndez, the Vice President of Regional and Municipal Affairs of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), is set to coincide with National Teacher’s Day and President Maduro’s annual message to the National Assembly.

The announcement was made following a PSUV assembly held in Parque Central. During this assembly, party members reviewed strategies and actions set for the upcoming year, with a focus on benefiting the Venezuelan populace.

The demonstration is seen as a significant part of these strategies, reinforcing the government’s commitment to its citizens and its agenda for the upcoming year.

Politics Venezuela
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

