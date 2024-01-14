Venezuela to Rally in Support of President Maduro on National Teacher’s Day

In an act of solidarity and support, a demonstration is set to take place in Venezuela on Monday, January 15, for President Nicolás Maduro.

The rally, announced by Carmen Meléndez, the Vice President of Regional and Municipal Affairs of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), is set to coincide with National Teacher’s Day and President Maduro’s annual message to the National Assembly.

The announcement was made following a PSUV assembly held in Parque Central. During this assembly, party members reviewed strategies and actions set for the upcoming year, with a focus on benefiting the Venezuelan populace.

The demonstration is seen as a significant part of these strategies, reinforcing the government’s commitment to its citizens and its agenda for the upcoming year.