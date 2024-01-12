Venezuela National Assembly Forms Special Commission to Investigate Opposition

In an effort to safeguard Venezuela’s national interests, the National Assembly has set up a Special Commission. The Commission’s purpose is to investigate allegations against opposition political activists for purported crimes against the country’s assets. This step was taken in response to claims that the former 2015 Assembly, previously managed by Juan Guaido and now under the supervision of Spain’s Dinorah Figuera, has been handling the funds of Citgo, a Venezuelan-owned oil company. It is understood that the United States has endorsed this management. The allegations imply that these opposition activities have adversely affected Venezuela’s interests, compelling the legislative body to intervene.

Digging Deeper into Citgo’s Assets

The Commission’s role is to probe into the management of Citgo’s assets and ascertain whether any misappropriation or misuse has occurred under the leadership of the opposition figures. Jorge Rodríguez, the president of the National Assembly, proposed the formation of the Special Commission to investigate the alleged theft of 70 million dollars from Citgo by the opposition. He demanded an investigation to identify those responsible and called for the enforcement of the Asset Forfeiture Law.

Questioning Opposition Figures

Rodríguez also expressed concern about the living conditions of some opposition figures abroad and urged verification of their involvement in the theft of Citgo resources. This investigation reflects enduring political tensions within the country and the multifaceted relationship between Venezuela’s government, its opposition, and international participation, particularly with the United States.

An Ongoing Political Tug-of-War

This action by the National Assembly underscores the deep-seated political discord within Venezuela. It serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for power and influence between the government and the opposition, a contest further complicated by international involvement. The investigation into the management of Citgo’s assets could potentially reveal significant insights into this political tug-of-war, shedding light on the intricate dynamics of power, ambition, and the potential future of Venezuela.