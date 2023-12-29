en English
Military

Venezuela Deploys Troops in Response to Royal Navy Ship Amid Territorial Dispute

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 10:09 pm EST
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has ratcheted up tensions in a territorial dispute with Guyana over the oil-rich Essequibo region, deploying thousands of troops in response to a Royal Navy ship sent to bolster Guyana’s defenses. The move is seen as an escalation in the longstanding conflict between the two nations, with Maduro issuing a stern warning to Britain, which he described as a ‘decadent, rotten, ex-empire.’

Display of Military Might

The HMS Trent, a Royal Navy vessel, was diverted to the waters of Guyana, a former British colony, to participate in open sea defense exercises without docking in Georgetown. In response, Maduro authorized a significant display of military force, showcased in a television broadcast featuring Venezuelan military assets, including fighter jets and patrol vessels. This show of strength, involving more than 5,600 personnel, is seen as a clear message from Maduro’s government to the UK and Guyana.

Venezuela’s Claim on Essequibo

The Essequibo region, which makes up about two-thirds of Guyana’s territory, has been at the heart of a territorial dispute between the two nations for decades. However, the discovery of large oil deposits in the region has added a new dimension to the conflict. In recent years, Venezuela has made several moves to assert its claim over Essequibo, including a referendum supporting Venezuela’s claim and legal maneuvers to establish a Venezuelan province in the area. These actions have been met with strong condemnation from the UK, which supports Guyana’s territorial integrity.

International Implications

Maduro and Irfaan Ali, Guyana’s President, had previously agreed to resolve the territorial dispute through diplomacy and dialogue, not force. However, Venezuela’s recent actions have been viewed as a violation of this agreement. Maduro’s government has requested that Guyana demand the withdrawal of the HMS Trent and refrain from involving military powers in the territorial disagreement. The UK government has responded to these developments, stating that Venezuela’s actions against Guyana are unjustified and that the 1899 international arbitration border agreement should stand. As this situation develops, it is being closely monitored by regional partners to prevent further escalation and potential conflict.

Military Politics South America
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

