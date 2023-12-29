en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Venezuela Deploys Military in Response to UK Warship Near Disputed Territory

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:33 am EST
Venezuela Deploys Military in Response to UK Warship Near Disputed Territory

In response to the UK’s decision to dispatch the patrol vessel HMS Trent to the waters near Guyana, Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro has ordered more than 5,600 military personnel to execute defensive exercises. This move by Maduro is perceived as a direct reaction to the ongoing territorial dispute between Venezuela and Guyana over the oil-rich Essequibo region. The UK’s deployment of the warship is deemed a provocation and threat against Venezuela’s sovereignty, according to Maduro.

Unfolding Maritime Drama

The HMS Trent, which will not dock in Georgetown, is scheduled to stay in Guyana’s territory for less than a week for open sea defense exercises. Maduro has been adamant in asserting that the Essequibo region, which constitutes about two-thirds of Guyana’s land, belongs to Venezuela. The territorial claim over this region has gained prominence in recent years following the discovery of significant oil reserves in the region’s waters.

Diplomatic Efforts and Legal Steps

Despite a recent agreement between Maduro and Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali to resolve the dispute peacefully and without resorting to force, Maduro has found the UK’s actions unacceptable. An initiative has been taken to establish a Venezuelan province in the Essequibo area through legal means. In addition, a referendum was held where, according to Venezuelan officials, 95% of participants supported Venezuela’s claim to the Essequibo region.

International Reactions

President Ali of Guyana has condemned Maduro’s actions as a serious threat to international peace and security. UK Foreign Minister David Rutley, during a visit to Guyana, reiterated that sovereign borders must be respected and assured that the UK would support Guyana’s territorial integrity. The unfolding situation has sparked concerns of potential conflict in the region. The international community awaits further developments with bated breath, as the issue remains fraught with tension and uncertainty.

0
International Relations Politics Venezuela
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Western Powers Condemn Iran's Acceleration in Uranium Production

By Momen Zellmi

Japan Protests South Korea's Military Drill; Global Economic Updates and More

By Waqas Arain

Egypt Declares Failure of GERD Negotiations; Echoes of Water Security Concerns

By Israel Ojoko

2023: A Year Defined by its Lexicon

By Saboor Bayat

Vienna, Zurich, and Auckland: Top Cities for Expatriates in 2023 ...
@International Relations · 50 mins
Vienna, Zurich, and Auckland: Top Cities for Expatriates in 2023 ...
heart comment 0
PKK Attack in Northern Iraq: A Turning Point in Turkey’s Anti-Terrorism Policy

By Safak Costu

PKK Attack in Northern Iraq: A Turning Point in Turkey's Anti-Terrorism Policy
Chinese President Xi Jinping Charts Course for China’s Global Rise

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Chinese President Xi Jinping Charts Course for China's Global Rise
Covid Moonshot: Open-Source Mission Nears Human Trials for Patent-Free Antiviral

By BNN Correspondents

Covid Moonshot: Open-Source Mission Nears Human Trials for Patent-Free Antiviral
UK Prime Minister Decisively Condemns Russian Attacks on Ukraine

By BNN Correspondents

UK Prime Minister Decisively Condemns Russian Attacks on Ukraine
Latest Headlines
World News
Wall Street Journal's Front Page: A Tapestry of Political, Economic, and Technological News
1 min
Wall Street Journal's Front Page: A Tapestry of Political, Economic, and Technological News
Colombian President Faces Rising 'Out with Petro' Chants Nationwide
2 mins
Colombian President Faces Rising 'Out with Petro' Chants Nationwide
2024 US Elections: A Battle for Control Amidst Changing Political Landscape
2 mins
2024 US Elections: A Battle for Control Amidst Changing Political Landscape
Premier League Mid-Season Review: Chris Wood Shines, Crucial Fixtures Ahead
3 mins
Premier League Mid-Season Review: Chris Wood Shines, Crucial Fixtures Ahead
Gavaskar Criticizes Indian Team's Preparation Following South Africa Test Defeat
4 mins
Gavaskar Criticizes Indian Team's Preparation Following South Africa Test Defeat
St John Urges Water Safety Awareness for a Safer Summer: Let's Reduce Water-Related Incidents Together!
4 mins
St John Urges Water Safety Awareness for a Safer Summer: Let's Reduce Water-Related Incidents Together!
Iran Executes Four Linked to Israeli Mossad for Espionage and Sabotage
5 mins
Iran Executes Four Linked to Israeli Mossad for Espionage and Sabotage
Human Collie's Canine Agility Course Attempt: A Unique Blend of Human and Canine Agility
5 mins
Human Collie's Canine Agility Course Attempt: A Unique Blend of Human and Canine Agility
Maine Disqualifies Trump from 2024 Presidential Primary Ballot
5 mins
Maine Disqualifies Trump from 2024 Presidential Primary Ballot
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
13 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
1 hour
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
1 hour
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
1 hour
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
1 hour
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
1 hour
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
1 hour
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
3 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
3 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app