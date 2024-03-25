Veerappan's Daughter Vidya Rani Nominated by NTK for Krishnagiri in Lok Sabha 2024 Polls

Vidya Rani Veerappan, daughter of the late sandalwood smuggler Veerappan, steps into the political arena as the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) candidate for Krishnagiri in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled for 2024. Making a significant pivot in her career, Rani, a former BJP member and a professional lawyer, has chosen to embrace her political aspirations with NTK, advocating for a range of social issues including farmers' welfare and education.

Advertisment

From Legal Professional to Political Aspirant

Vidya Rani's journey from a legal professional to a political candidate is marked by her commitment to public service and her desire to carry forward her father's legacy in a constructive manner. Having previously been associated with the BJP and PMK, her move to NTK showcases her intent to engage more deeply with the local issues of Krishnagiri, her home district. Her candidature was announced by NTK on March 23, 2024, setting the stage for a contested battle against seasoned politicians from Congress, BJP, and AIADMK.

Electoral Promises and Vision

Advertisment

Rani's electoral campaign is built on a promise of development and addressing the longstanding issues facing the Krishnagiri constituency such as water scarcity, education, and healthcare. Emphasizing the need for sustainable development, she aims to focus on enhancing the quality of life of the people, especially those living in the remote hill areas of the constituency. Her vision includes significant improvements in the local infrastructure to support farmers and provide quality education and healthcare services.

Implications for Krishnagiri and Tamil Nadu Politics

The nomination of Vidya Rani Veerappan by NTK has introduced a new dynamic in the political landscape of Tamil Nadu, particularly in Krishnagiri. Her entry into politics represents not just the legacy of her father but also the aspirations of the younger generation seeking change. As the elections approach, her campaign is expected to garner significant attention, both for her family background and her commitment to addressing the critical issues facing her constituency. The outcome of this election could have broader implications for regional politics, especially in terms of how political legacies and new leadership shapes the future of Tamil Nadu.