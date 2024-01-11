en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

VAUGHAN Gething Advocates for Wellbeing Hubs in NHS Wales Leadership Bid

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:43 am EST
VAUGHAN Gething Advocates for Wellbeing Hubs in NHS Wales Leadership Bid

VAUGHAN Gething, an aspirant to the leadership of Wales Labour, has voiced his endorsement for the conception of Wellbeing Hubs as a core component of his healthcare strategy for NHS Wales. Gething, who harbours ambitions to succeed Mark Drakeford, has pledged to uphold the public nature of NHS Wales and to equate spending per capita with that of England.

A Controversial Proposal

The proposal to establish a Wellbeing Hub within the Vale, specifically in the eastern region, has ignited a public furore over its potential locations. The places under consideration include Penarth Leisure Centre at Cogan and the erstwhile police station on Windsor Road. Despite the public’s lack of cognizance and opposition, Gething firmly believes that such hubs would enhance the accessibility and convenience of healthcare services by centralising them.

Addressing Junior Doctors’ Strikes and Wages

Turning his attention to the issue of junior doctors’ strikes and their wages, Gething castigated the Conservative government for austerity measures that have resulted in diminished resources and hurdles in meeting the financial expectations of healthcare staff. He asserts that the resolution of pay issues necessitates an influx of resources, not a slashing of other public services.

Contrasting Stances

Gething’s perspective on healthcare significantly differs from that of his fellow leadership contender, Jeremy Miles. Miles has pledged to curtail NHS waiting lists and amplify investment in education. This divergence in views indicates that the Wales Labour leadership race will be a contest of contrasting healthcare visions for NHS Wales.

0
Health Politics United Kingdom
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
4 mins ago
House Music Vocalist Kathy Brown Fights Stage 4 Lung Cancer: Fundraising Efforts Underway
Acclaimed house music vocalist, Kathy Brown, is facing a grave health crisis following a diagnosis of stage 4 lung cancer. The disease, unfortunately, has metastasized to her brain, severely obstructing Brown’s ability to earn a livelihood. To counter the financial strain ensuing from Brown’s medical care and living expenses, her daughter, Chanta Joyner, has initiated
House Music Vocalist Kathy Brown Fights Stage 4 Lung Cancer: Fundraising Efforts Underway
Pregnant Woman in Londonderry Battles Severe Dampness in NIHE Flat
20 mins ago
Pregnant Woman in Londonderry Battles Severe Dampness in NIHE Flat
Ujaas Launches 'Menstrual Health Express' to Combat Menstrual Taboos Across India
24 mins ago
Ujaas Launches 'Menstrual Health Express' to Combat Menstrual Taboos Across India
Joenathan Mays: McLaren Flint's Outstanding Employee of the Month
6 mins ago
Joenathan Mays: McLaren Flint's Outstanding Employee of the Month
Passenger Defecates Mid-Flight, Causing Distress on Delta Airlines
7 mins ago
Passenger Defecates Mid-Flight, Causing Distress on Delta Airlines
IIT Roorkee Hosts Workshop on Chronic Diseases Among Women
17 mins ago
IIT Roorkee Hosts Workshop on Chronic Diseases Among Women
Latest Headlines
World News
Spurs Rookie Victor Wembanyama Thrilled at Potential NBA Paris Game in 2025
2 mins
Spurs Rookie Victor Wembanyama Thrilled at Potential NBA Paris Game in 2025
Court Rules in Favor of RNC, Striking Down Ten Provisions of Virgin Islands Election Law
4 mins
Court Rules in Favor of RNC, Striking Down Ten Provisions of Virgin Islands Election Law
House Music Vocalist Kathy Brown Fights Stage 4 Lung Cancer: Fundraising Efforts Underway
4 mins
House Music Vocalist Kathy Brown Fights Stage 4 Lung Cancer: Fundraising Efforts Underway
Black Sticks Trio Set for Milestone Games Amidst Olympic Qualifying Efforts
4 mins
Black Sticks Trio Set for Milestone Games Amidst Olympic Qualifying Efforts
Joenathan Mays: McLaren Flint's Outstanding Employee of the Month
6 mins
Joenathan Mays: McLaren Flint's Outstanding Employee of the Month
Passenger Defecates Mid-Flight, Causing Distress on Delta Airlines
7 mins
Passenger Defecates Mid-Flight, Causing Distress on Delta Airlines
ONE Championship Star Fariya Aminipour's Tragic Demise: An Unfulfilled Dream and Lasting Legacy
7 mins
ONE Championship Star Fariya Aminipour's Tragic Demise: An Unfulfilled Dream and Lasting Legacy
Civil Society Coalition Challenges Dissolution of Universities' Governing Councils in Nigeria
7 mins
Civil Society Coalition Challenges Dissolution of Universities' Governing Councils in Nigeria
High School Sports Roundup: A Weekend of Wins, Losses, and Celebrations
9 mins
High School Sports Roundup: A Weekend of Wins, Losses, and Celebrations
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
2 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
2 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
3 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
3 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
4 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
6 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
8 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
10 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
11 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app