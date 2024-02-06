Varanasi Court Admits Petition for ASI Survey in Gyanvapi Mosque Cellars

A Varanasi district court has given the green light to a plea urging the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to inspect the remaining cellars of the Gyanvapi mosque. The case will be heard on February 15, 2024. The petitioner, Rakhi Singh, is convinced that this exploration will ratify the spiritual nature of the structure, affirming that the mosque is an integral part of the adjacent Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Unveiling the Truth of Gyanvapi Mosque

The advocacy for a thorough investigation of all sealed basements in the Gyanvapi mosque complex comes in the wake of a prior plea that resulted in the opening of the southern cellar for prayers and the court's directive to the ASI to undertake a survey of the complex. Singh alleges the existence of 'secret cellars' within the basements, which she believes will uncover the 'entire truth' of the mosque.

Unraveling Religious Claims

The mosque, situated beside the Kashi Vishwanath temple, has been at the center of numerous contentions, with Hindus asserting that it was erected over a portion of the temple during the reign of Aurangzeb. The dispute has revolved around the claims of the existence of a temple and a Shiva lingam within the mosque premises, with the Hindu and Muslim factions presenting divergent arguments.

Legal Complexity and Restraint

Simultaneously, the Allahabad High Court, attending to a challenge by the Anjum Intezamia Masjid Committee against permitting puja in one cellar, has encouraged discretion in public statements. The court has underscored concerns about multiple lawsuits complicating and delaying judgment on the Gyanvapi mosque dispute. The mosque remains the subject of several pending petitions in both the district court and the Allahabad High Court, adding layers of complexity to the already intricate issue.