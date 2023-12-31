en English
Crime

Varanasi BJP Expels Three Members Arrested in IIT-BHU Molestation Case

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:07 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 12:09 pm EST
Varanasi BJP Expels Three Members Arrested in IIT-BHU Molestation Case

In a significant move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Varanasi has expelled three members following their arrest in an alleged molestation case involving a student from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) at Banaras Hindu University (BHU). The expulsion was announced by the BJP’s Varanasi district chief, Hansraj Vishwakarma. However, the details regarding the former positions of the expelled members within the party were not disclosed.

Accused Tied to BJP

The three individuals, now ex-members of BJP, identified as Kunal Pandey, Anand alias Abhishek Chauhan, and Saksham Patel, were arrested by the Varanasi Police. This action was taken in response to a disturbing incident on November 2, where an IIT-BHU student was allegedly molested by bike-borne men on the university campus. The assault was reportedly recorded by the perpetrators, which subsequently ignited protests and demands for increased campus security from the IIT-BHU student community.

Opposition Accuses BJP of Granting Immunity

The BJP’s decision to expel the accused members came amid accusations from opposition parties. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed the accused had ties to the BJP and were granted immunity by its leaders. This accusation added fuel to the already burning controversy, subsequently leading to the expulsion of the accused from the party.

Arrest and Judicial Custody

Following the arrests, a local court remanded the three accused to 14 days of judicial custody. This case has brought the issue of campus security into the spotlight, with students from IIT-BHU rallying to demand better measures to ensure their safety. The incident has also reignited the political debate on the relationship between political power and criminal elements, with opposition parties accusing the ruling BJP of shielding its members.

Crime India Politics
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

