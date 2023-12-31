Varanasi BJP Expels Three Members Arrested in IIT-BHU Molestation Case

In a significant move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Varanasi has expelled three members following their arrest in an alleged molestation case involving a student from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) at Banaras Hindu University (BHU). The expulsion was announced by the BJP’s Varanasi district chief, Hansraj Vishwakarma. However, the details regarding the former positions of the expelled members within the party were not disclosed.

Accused Tied to BJP

The three individuals, now ex-members of BJP, identified as Kunal Pandey, Anand alias Abhishek Chauhan, and Saksham Patel, were arrested by the Varanasi Police. This action was taken in response to a disturbing incident on November 2, where an IIT-BHU student was allegedly molested by bike-borne men on the university campus. The assault was reportedly recorded by the perpetrators, which subsequently ignited protests and demands for increased campus security from the IIT-BHU student community.

Opposition Accuses BJP of Granting Immunity

The BJP’s decision to expel the accused members came amid accusations from opposition parties. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed the accused had ties to the BJP and were granted immunity by its leaders. This accusation added fuel to the already burning controversy, subsequently leading to the expulsion of the accused from the party.

Arrest and Judicial Custody

Following the arrests, a local court remanded the three accused to 14 days of judicial custody. This case has brought the issue of campus security into the spotlight, with students from IIT-BHU rallying to demand better measures to ensure their safety. The incident has also reignited the political debate on the relationship between political power and criminal elements, with opposition parties accusing the ruling BJP of shielding its members.