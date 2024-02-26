Vandana Mohit Calls for Urgent Government Action to Support At-Risk Youth in Trinidad and Tobago

In the wake of heart-wrenching tragedies that shook the foundations of Trinidad and Tobago, Vandana Mohit, the Member of Parliament for Chaguanas East, stood at the forefront of an impassioned plea during the Opposition's media briefing. The distressing killings of 12-year-old Ezekiel Paria and Jamal Modeste have not only plunged families into unfathomable grief but have also ignited a fervent call to action to safeguard the nation's most vulnerable: its youth. Mohit's voice, laden with both sorrow and resolve, underscored the dire necessity for the Government to enact decisive measures to uplift children ensnared by abuse, neglect, and deprivation.

A Clarion Call for Action

The narrative woven by Mohit goes beyond mere statistics, bringing to light the palpable human suffering of at-risk youth in Trinidad and Tobago. With a focus on what she terms 'measures of saviour', her appeal encompasses a multifaceted approach to foster an environment where children can thrive away from the shadows of crime and despair. Central to her discourse is the critique of the current state's inertia, marked by a conspicuous lack of resources, deficient legal frameworks, and an agonizingly slow rollout of reforms promised by the government. Mohit's candid assessment lays bare the urgent need for comprehensive support systems, including dynamic educational and sports programs, skill-building opportunities that extend beyond mere certification, and the establishment of community centers equipped to offer a spectrum of services from academic assistance to mental health care.

Envisioning a Path to Redemption

In her impassioned dialogue, Mohit goes one step further, envisioning the creation of a children of crime fund, a targeted initiative aimed at providing a lifeline to children teetering on the brink. This fund, she argues, would serve as a beacon of hope, offering tangible support to those ensnared in cycles of violence and neglect. Her call to the Prime Minister is not just a plea but a challenge to leverage the government's capabilities to marshal the necessary resources for this critical cause. Mohit's vision is not rooted in idealism but in a pragmatic understanding of the transformative power of early intervention and sustained support in altering the life trajectories of at-risk youth.

The Road Ahead

As Trinidad and Tobago grapples with the dual specters of crime and youth disenfranchisement, the words of Vandana Mohit serve as both a reminder and a rallying cry for collective action. The tragedies of Ezekiel Paria and Jamal Modeste, though heartrending, are presented not as inevitabilities but as catalysts for change. The path forward, as outlined by Mohit, requires a concerted effort from all sectors of society to weave a safety net so robust that no child slips through unnoticed. The question that now looms large is whether the Government will heed this clarion call and translate rhetoric into tangible action, thereby charting a course towards a future where every child in Trinidad and Tobago can aspire to a life marked by safety, opportunity, and hope.