Vancouver’s Integrity Commissioner Clears Mayor and Councillors over Rolling Stones Concert Promotion

Vancouver’s Integrity Commissioner, Lisa Southern, has absolved Mayor Ken Sim and three ABC Vancouver councillors of any breach of the city’s code of conduct in the promotion of an upcoming Rolling Stones concert. The controversy surrounded the use of the band’s iconic tongue-and-lips logo, projected onto the edifice of city hall, and subsequent social media posts made by the politicians, endorsing the band’s Vancouver stop on their 2024 tour.

Accusations of Misuse of Official Influence

The incident in question occurred on November 21, 2023, when the Rolling Stones’ emblem was spotlighted on city hall to publicize the concert, scheduled for July 2024 at BC Place Stadium. A complaint lodged by a citizen alleged that the politicians’ actions could be viewed as a conflict of interest, a possible misuse of influence for non-official purposes.

Generating Revenue vs. Misuse of City Property

After a thorough investigation, Southern concluded that the promotional activities were city business, generating net revenue for Vancouver and not involving personal use of city property. The promotion was done in collaboration with AEG Worldwide, the concert promoter, who paid a $500 licensing fee to display the logo and covered all related costs. Southern noted that while there is currently no policy framework governing the use of city property for promoting non-city events, the existing code of conduct does not prohibit such activities.

Reaction to the Verdict

Mayor Sim’s social media posts, which included wearing a Rolling Stones cap and playing their music, were also found to be in compliance with the city’s code of conduct. The city’s chief of staff, Trevor Ford, welcomed Southern’s findings, emphasizing Vancouver’s unique status as the only Canadian city selected for the Rolling Stones’ 2024 tour.