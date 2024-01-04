en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Vancouver’s Integrity Commissioner Clears Mayor and Councillors over Rolling Stones Concert Promotion

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:14 pm EST
Vancouver’s Integrity Commissioner Clears Mayor and Councillors over Rolling Stones Concert Promotion

Vancouver’s Integrity Commissioner, Lisa Southern, has absolved Mayor Ken Sim and three ABC Vancouver councillors of any breach of the city’s code of conduct in the promotion of an upcoming Rolling Stones concert. The controversy surrounded the use of the band’s iconic tongue-and-lips logo, projected onto the edifice of city hall, and subsequent social media posts made by the politicians, endorsing the band’s Vancouver stop on their 2024 tour.

Accusations of Misuse of Official Influence

The incident in question occurred on November 21, 2023, when the Rolling Stones’ emblem was spotlighted on city hall to publicize the concert, scheduled for July 2024 at BC Place Stadium. A complaint lodged by a citizen alleged that the politicians’ actions could be viewed as a conflict of interest, a possible misuse of influence for non-official purposes.

Generating Revenue vs. Misuse of City Property

After a thorough investigation, Southern concluded that the promotional activities were city business, generating net revenue for Vancouver and not involving personal use of city property. The promotion was done in collaboration with AEG Worldwide, the concert promoter, who paid a $500 licensing fee to display the logo and covered all related costs. Southern noted that while there is currently no policy framework governing the use of city property for promoting non-city events, the existing code of conduct does not prohibit such activities.

Reaction to the Verdict

Mayor Sim’s social media posts, which included wearing a Rolling Stones cap and playing their music, were also found to be in compliance with the city’s code of conduct. The city’s chief of staff, Trevor Ford, welcomed Southern’s findings, emphasizing Vancouver’s unique status as the only Canadian city selected for the Rolling Stones’ 2024 tour.

0
Canada Politics
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
6 mins ago
Splatsin First Nation By-Election: Key Developments and Candidates
The upcoming by-election for the Splatsin First Nation council is set to be a notable event, with its outcomes poised to shape the future of the community. Following an initial nomination process that saw 29 members vying for council seats and four candidates proposed for the chief’s role, the contenders are gradually being whittled down.
Splatsin First Nation By-Election: Key Developments and Candidates
Local Community Group's Generosity Fuels OSNS's Mission
8 mins ago
Local Community Group's Generosity Fuels OSNS's Mission
Redefining Homeownership: The Rise of Single-Family Home Rentals
13 mins ago
Redefining Homeownership: The Rise of Single-Family Home Rentals
Japan's New Year's Earthquake Highlights Seismic Risk for Vancouver Island
6 mins ago
Japan's New Year's Earthquake Highlights Seismic Risk for Vancouver Island
Conservative MP's Petition Sparks Debate over Canada's UN Membership
7 mins ago
Conservative MP's Petition Sparks Debate over Canada's UN Membership
Daring Heist at Stratford Mall Jewelry Store, Police Seek Information
8 mins ago
Daring Heist at Stratford Mall Jewelry Store, Police Seek Information
Latest Headlines
World News
Australian SMEs Kick-start 2024 with Innovative Resolutions
26 seconds
Australian SMEs Kick-start 2024 with Innovative Resolutions
Maharashtra CM Pledges 'Liberation' of Controversial Religious Site
28 seconds
Maharashtra CM Pledges 'Liberation' of Controversial Religious Site
Arizona Wildcats' Defensive Concerns: A Challenge or Opportunity?
33 seconds
Arizona Wildcats' Defensive Concerns: A Challenge or Opportunity?
Compassionatomy: UC San Diego's Innovative Approach to Humanistic Medical Education
38 seconds
Compassionatomy: UC San Diego's Innovative Approach to Humanistic Medical Education
Firat Urges Kenyan Government to Boost Football Infrastructure
38 seconds
Firat Urges Kenyan Government to Boost Football Infrastructure
Honolulu Unveils Updated Rules for Shore Water Events with Community Input
40 seconds
Honolulu Unveils Updated Rules for Shore Water Events with Community Input
Legal Challenge Seeks to Disqualify Rep. Scott Perry Using 14th Amendment Insurrection Clause
55 seconds
Legal Challenge Seeks to Disqualify Rep. Scott Perry Using 14th Amendment Insurrection Clause
The FDA Modernization Act 2.0: A Paradigm Shift in Drug Testing
1 min
The FDA Modernization Act 2.0: A Paradigm Shift in Drug Testing
The Decline in Joseph Ossai's Participation: Performance, Health, and the Future
1 min
The Decline in Joseph Ossai's Participation: Performance, Health, and the Future
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
4 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
8 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app