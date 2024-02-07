Valencian Farmers to Blockade A7 Autovia in a Show of Protest

The agricultural industry in the Valencian Community is on the brink of revolt. The farmers union, Asaja Alicante, is organizing a series of protests and demonstrations to highlight the dire condition of their sector. The most significant of these protests will be a blockade of the A7 autovia scheduled for February 16th, a step taken to symbolize the bottlenecks facing the industry.

Delay in Protests

Originally slated for February 12th, the blockade was postponed due to hurdles in securing authorization from the Government Subdelegation. However, the delay has not dampened the spirit of the farmers. Instead, it has given them more time to consolidate their demands and rally additional support. The tractor-trailer obstruction at Vega Baja, a region where agriculture is the economic lifeline, is expected to be a powerful symbol of the agricultural industry's struggle.

Inter-Association Solidarity

Asaja Alicante is not alone in this fight. Other agricultural associations like La Unio, COAG, and UPA are also part of the protest, showcasing a united front against the problems plaguing their industry. Protests are scheduled for February 15th in the port of Castellon and February 22nd in Valencia. These are not isolated events but part of a nationwide wave of demonstrations seeking to pressure the government into taking action.

Key Demands of the Farmers

The farmers seek stricter enforcement of the Food Chain Law, measures to offset the skyrocketing costs of production, and a reassessment of European trade policies to ensure equity in agreements with non-EU countries. They demand limitations on imports of cheap fruits and vegetables into the European Union, tax relief, reduced red tape, clear product labelling, and the full application of the Food Chain Law to prevent selling products at a loss. The farmers are also protesting for more flexibility in the Common Agricultural Policy and adjustments to environmental regulations. Their struggle is also against new free trade agreements, such as Mercosur, with Latin American countries, which they see as unfair competition.