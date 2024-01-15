en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Vale Council Faces Daunting Budget Shortfall; Vows to Safeguard Essential Services

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:17 am EST
Vale Council Faces Daunting Budget Shortfall; Vows to Safeguard Essential Services

In the wake of an underwhelming funding settlement from the Welsh Government, the Vale of Glamorgan (VOG) council faces a daunting financial challenge as it drafts its budget for the 2024/25 fiscal year. With a mere 3.1 percent increase in funding, the council decried the allocation as insufficient, steering the council into a sea of difficult decisions. Despite the cushion of two regeneration grants totaling £40 million for Barry and its waterfront, the council’s budget shortfall remains substantial.

Fiscal Measures in Response to Budget Shortfall

To plug the gaping hole in its budget, the council has tabled several measures. These include a projected £7.8 million in savings, a surge in service charges, and a 6.7 percent hike in council tax. The council’s strategy also hinges on fostering greater community involvement in facility management, leasing office space in the Dock Office, and rolling out small retail concessions across the Vale.

Prioritizing Essential Services Amid Financial Constraints

Despite the looming financial cloud, Council Leader Lis Burnett underscored the importance of preserving essential services. These services are particularly vital for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and individuals with additional needs. Acknowledging the fiscal straits, Burnett stressed the need to devise innovative ways to deliver these services.

Budgetary Measures: A Balanced Approach

Although the council is on the receiving end of just under £209 million for 2024/25, which constitutes half its income, the rest is an amalgamation of council tax, charges for services, and a share of business rates from across Wales. Recognizing the necessity of striking a balance, the council is exploring additional avenues to generate income. This includes leveraging its regeneration program, renting office space, introducing more retail concessions, and handing over the reins of facility management to sports and community groups.

In sum, the Vale Council is poised to navigate a challenging budgetary landscape, committed to safeguarding community services while dealing with the financial realities. The road ahead is paved with difficult decisions, but the council’s unwavering commitment to its constituents promises a resilient approach to these fiscal trials.

0
Economy Politics United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
5 mins ago
Japan's Nikkei Index Peaks at 34-Year High, Driven by Shipping Sector Rally
Japan’s benchmark stock index, the Nikkei, has reached an unprecedented 34-year high, crossing the 36,000 mark. This milestone, primarily driven by a significant rally in the shipping sector, reflects a renewed wave of investor optimism regarding Japan’s economic recovery and the global rebound from the pandemic-induced downturn. Shipping Companies Spearhead Rally The surge in the
Japan's Nikkei Index Peaks at 34-Year High, Driven by Shipping Sector Rally
Pagegroup Plc Lowers Profit Guidance Amid Global Confidence Dip
13 mins ago
Pagegroup Plc Lowers Profit Guidance Amid Global Confidence Dip
Australian PM Hints at Further Cost-of-Living Relief Measures Amidst Inflation Concerns
20 mins ago
Australian PM Hints at Further Cost-of-Living Relief Measures Amidst Inflation Concerns
X Corp. Forecasts Robust 2024 Growth: Eyes Rural Demand Recovery
6 mins ago
X Corp. Forecasts Robust 2024 Growth: Eyes Rural Demand Recovery
Wave of Store Closures Hits UK High Street as Retail Challenges Persist
6 mins ago
Wave of Store Closures Hits UK High Street as Retail Challenges Persist
Japan's Corporate Bankruptcy Surge: A Deep Dive into the Financial Crisis
11 mins ago
Japan's Corporate Bankruptcy Surge: A Deep Dive into the Financial Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
John Size's Gelding Raging Blizzard Set for Happy Valley Debut
34 seconds
John Size's Gelding Raging Blizzard Set for Happy Valley Debut
H.P. High Court Condemns Two-Finger Test, Orders Compensation for Minor Rape Survivor
38 seconds
H.P. High Court Condemns Two-Finger Test, Orders Compensation for Minor Rape Survivor
Singaporean Minister K. Shanmugam Stresses on Upholding International Law Amidst Global Crises
1 min
Singaporean Minister K. Shanmugam Stresses on Upholding International Law Amidst Global Crises
Man in His 60s Succumbs to Medical Emergency on Bournemouth Bus
2 mins
Man in His 60s Succumbs to Medical Emergency on Bournemouth Bus
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane Out for Six Weeks: A Blow to Team's Offensive Capabilities
2 mins
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane Out for Six Weeks: A Blow to Team's Offensive Capabilities
Accommodation Crisis for Asylum Seekers Worsens in Ireland
2 mins
Accommodation Crisis for Asylum Seekers Worsens in Ireland
Manila Hustle 3x3 Season 2: A Showcase of Global Basketball Talent
2 mins
Manila Hustle 3x3 Season 2: A Showcase of Global Basketball Talent
Amit Shah's Elder Sister Passes Away; Scheduled Public Events in Gujarat Cancelled
2 mins
Amit Shah's Elder Sister Passes Away; Scheduled Public Events in Gujarat Cancelled
Kyren Williams's Injury Casts Uncertainty on Rams' Playoff Future
3 mins
Kyren Williams's Injury Casts Uncertainty on Rams' Playoff Future
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
42 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
3 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
5 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
7 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app