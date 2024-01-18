Vadodara Tragedy: Overloaded Boat Capsizes at Harni Lake, Leaving 14 Dead

In a heartrending incident at Harni Lake in Vadodara, a boat ferrying 27 people, including students and teachers from a private school, capsized, claiming the lives of at least 14 individuals. Among the deceased were three schoolchildren and two teachers. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is currently engrossed in search operations for four missing children, while the injured have been dispatched to various hospitals for immediate medical attention.

Compensation announced for victims

Emphasizing the gravity of the incident, the Prime Minister's Office declared compensation for the victims. Families of the deceased will receive Rs. 2 lakh each, while those injured will be given Rs. 50,000 each. The local administrations, in their capacity, are offering assistance to those affected. Further, the Gujarat Chief Minister expressed his condolences and assured immediate relief and treatment for the victims.

Overloading and negligence to blame

Preliminary reports suggest that the boat was overloaded, accommodating 24 passengers despite having a capacity for only 16. This blatant disregard for safety measures has been described as 'criminal negligence' with widespread calls for those responsible to be held accountable. The situation has been further complicated by sludge at the bottom of the lake, hindering rescue efforts.

Immediate relief and investigation

As the news of the tragedy unfolded, the Chief Minister ordered immediate relief and medical treatment for the victims. Opposition leaders raised concerns about safety violations and the absence of sufficient safety equipment onboard. An inquiry into the cause of the capsize was initiated, investigating allegations of overburden, equipment failure, and probable carelessness. This catastrophic incident underscores the dire need for stringent safety measures and adherence to standard operational procedures to prevent such tragedies in the future.