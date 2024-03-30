Uzoma Asagwara Shatters History: First Nigerian-Born Elected in Manitoba Parliament

Uzoma Asagwara has made headlines as one of the first black persons, in the 150-year history of the Manitoba legislature, to be elected. The 39-year-old politician, born and raised in Nigeria, had a passion for healthcare. It was ignited at a young age by the disparities she witnessed in her community.

Breaking Barriers and Building Bridges

Uzoma migrated to Canada, where she studied for a combined Bachelor's Degree in Psychology and Psychiatric Nursing. She had previously worked as an addictions specialist and psych nurse in Canada where she gained firsthand experience in the healthcare system and witnessed the challenges faced by <a href="https://www.brandonsun.com/opinion/2024/03/30/clinics-an-interesting-idea-with