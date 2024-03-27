UWP Leader Thomson Fontaine Critiques IMF's Latest Dominica Report as Distressing

UWP Leader Dr. Thomson Fontaine recently voiced his concerns on Q-95 Radio about the distressing nature of the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) latest report on Dominica. The report, which followed the IMF's Article IV consultation in March, paints a complex picture of Dominica's economy, highlighting both improvements and ongoing challenges.

IMF Findings and Fontaine's Reaction

The IMF team, led by Christopher Faircloth, acknowledged Dominica's economic recovery to pre-pandemic levels and the narrowing of economic imbalances. However, the report also underscored the need for more ambitious fiscal consolidation and a modern supervisory framework for financial stability. Dr. Fontaine expressed dismay at the report's implications, particularly criticizing the handling of funds from Dominica's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Program. He lamented the missed opportunities for local investment and growth, pointing out the construction boom in Dubai allegedly funded by Dominica's CBI revenues.

Government's Response and Economic Outlook

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, in contrast, highlighted the IMF's positive outlook for Dominica's economy, emphasizing the expected boost from stayover tourism and ongoing infrastructure projects. Skerrit pointed to a projected decline in inflation and the GDP growth as signs of economic resilience. Nonetheless, Dr. Fontaine's comments reflect a broader concern over the allocation of CBI funds and the need for a more inclusive and transparent approach to national development.

Looking Ahead: Implications for Dominica

The divergent views on Dominica's economic trajectory and the use of CBI funds underscore the need for a balanced and forward-looking economic strategy. As the country navigates its recovery and future growth, the debate over fiscal management and investment priorities remains central to shaping a sustainable and inclusive economic landscape in Dominica.