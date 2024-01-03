en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

UUP Proposes UK Internal Market Trade Body to Address Trade Deficit

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:58 am EST
UUP Proposes UK Internal Market Trade Body to Address Trade Deficit

In a pivotal move, the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) in Northern Ireland has proposed the establishment of a new trade body, the UK Internal Market. This proposition comes in response to data from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA), revealing a substantial trade deficit between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

Unveiling the Trade Deficit

According to NISRA’s research, approximately 68% of local businesses in Northern Ireland refrain from engaging in trade outside the region, resulting in an annual trade deficit of £1.7 billion. This figure underscores the economic isolation Northern Ireland faces within the broader UK market.

Proposed Solution by UUP

Mike Nesbitt MLA, the UUP’s Economy spokesperson, suggests that the creation of a new organization, supported by the UK government, could help identify and exploit trade opportunities for Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales. The proposed body is envisioned to operate similarly to Inter Trade Ireland, a successful entity fostering north-south trade since its inception following the 1998 Agreement.

Not a Critique of Invest NI

It’s crucial to note that Nesbitt’s proposal does not criticize Invest NI. The spokesperson clarified that Invest NI, with its limited capacity and broad responsibilities, is unsuited to shoulder this additional role.

Already in talks with the Northern Ireland Office, the UUP continues to champion this initiative and aims to see its implementation as a significant economic measure in 2024.

0
Economy Politics United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
13 mins ago
President Rahmon Highlights Tajikistan's Economic Success Amid Regional Challenges
On December 28, 2023, President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan addressed the Supreme Assembly, outlining the country’s economic trajectory and the government’s commitment to social obligations and economic as well as social development. The preliminary figures for the year reveal a GDP growth of 8.3 percent, taking the country’s GDP to over 130 billion somoni (approximately
President Rahmon Highlights Tajikistan's Economic Success Amid Regional Challenges
US Manufacturing Contraction Continues for 15th Month: ISM Report
27 mins ago
US Manufacturing Contraction Continues for 15th Month: ISM Report
Jaishankar Highlights Interconnectedness of Foreign, Economic and Commerce Policies
29 mins ago
Jaishankar Highlights Interconnectedness of Foreign, Economic and Commerce Policies
Gujarat: A Beacon of Economic Development and Employment Generation in India
18 mins ago
Gujarat: A Beacon of Economic Development and Employment Generation in India
Sri Lanka Foresees 75% Reduction in Living Costs by Q1 2024
19 mins ago
Sri Lanka Foresees 75% Reduction in Living Costs by Q1 2024
Food Inflation Hits Maracaibo: A Deep Dive into the 14% Spike
21 mins ago
Food Inflation Hits Maracaibo: A Deep Dive into the 14% Spike
Latest Headlines
World News
Aaron Rodgers' String of Controversies: Unfounded Allegations, Career Moves, and Calls for NFL Accountability
1 min
Aaron Rodgers' String of Controversies: Unfounded Allegations, Career Moves, and Calls for NFL Accountability
Duly's Contraceptive Care Platform Targets India’s Youth - Insights from Equity Podcast
1 min
Duly's Contraceptive Care Platform Targets India’s Youth - Insights from Equity Podcast
Teenage Phenom Luke Littler Takes on the World Championship Darts Final
2 mins
Teenage Phenom Luke Littler Takes on the World Championship Darts Final
Unconventional Cancer Treatments: The Promise of Mushroom Polysaccharides and More
2 mins
Unconventional Cancer Treatments: The Promise of Mushroom Polysaccharides and More
World Snow Sculpting Championship Returns to Stillwater Amid Snow Scarcity
2 mins
World Snow Sculpting Championship Returns to Stillwater Amid Snow Scarcity
The NBA's Innovative Approach Towards Non-Shooting Players: A New Era in Basketball
3 mins
The NBA's Innovative Approach Towards Non-Shooting Players: A New Era in Basketball
Understanding Minnesota's Laws on Scattering Cremated Ashes
3 mins
Understanding Minnesota's Laws on Scattering Cremated Ashes
First Responders Join Forces with Mayor Gondek in Lifesaving Blood Donation Campaign
3 mins
First Responders Join Forces with Mayor Gondek in Lifesaving Blood Donation Campaign
UM Shore Regional Health's Birthing Center Rolls Out Parenting Classes for 2024
4 mins
UM Shore Regional Health's Birthing Center Rolls Out Parenting Classes for 2024
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
28 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
30 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
39 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
40 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
49 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
52 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
1 hour
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 hour
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app