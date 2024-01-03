UUP Proposes UK Internal Market Trade Body to Address Trade Deficit

In a pivotal move, the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) in Northern Ireland has proposed the establishment of a new trade body, the UK Internal Market. This proposition comes in response to data from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA), revealing a substantial trade deficit between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

Unveiling the Trade Deficit

According to NISRA’s research, approximately 68% of local businesses in Northern Ireland refrain from engaging in trade outside the region, resulting in an annual trade deficit of £1.7 billion. This figure underscores the economic isolation Northern Ireland faces within the broader UK market.

Proposed Solution by UUP

Mike Nesbitt MLA, the UUP’s Economy spokesperson, suggests that the creation of a new organization, supported by the UK government, could help identify and exploit trade opportunities for Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales. The proposed body is envisioned to operate similarly to Inter Trade Ireland, a successful entity fostering north-south trade since its inception following the 1998 Agreement.

Not a Critique of Invest NI

It’s crucial to note that Nesbitt’s proposal does not criticize Invest NI. The spokesperson clarified that Invest NI, with its limited capacity and broad responsibilities, is unsuited to shoulder this additional role.

Already in talks with the Northern Ireland Office, the UUP continues to champion this initiative and aims to see its implementation as a significant economic measure in 2024.