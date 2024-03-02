Uttarakhand's Unemployment Rate Plummets as CM Dhami Boosts Job Opportunities

Under the stewardship of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand has witnessed a significant reduction in its unemployment rate, thanks to a concerted effort to enhance job opportunities for the state's youth. On a recent occasion, Dhami distributed appointment letters to 312 candidates, including 27 deputy jailers and 285 prison guards, selected by the Public Service Commission under the Prison Administration and Correctional Services Department. This move underscores the government's commitment to reducing unemployment and empowering young citizens.

Strategic Employment Initiatives Yield Positive Results

Following Chief Minister Dhami's directives, employment fairs organized across the state have successfully provided jobs to approximately 3,500 young individuals in the last four months. These fairs offer employment opportunities in diverse sectors, including pharma, security, banking, and sales marketing. The state's aggressive push towards maximizing employment in both government and private sectors has led to a historic decline in the unemployment rate, from 8.4% in 2021-22 to 4.9% in 2022-23, as reported by the Economic Survey presented in the State Assembly.

Comprehensive Approach to Job Creation

The Dhami government has not only focused on immediate employment through job fairs but also ensured long-term employment sustainability by appointing thousands of officers and youths to Group C posts across various departments. In the past year, through the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC), significant appointments have been made in departments such as Police Telecommunication, Rankers, Excise Constable, and Forest Guard, among others. More than 2,000 Forest Guard positions have been filled, highlighting the government's all-encompassing approach to job creation.

Implications and Prospects for Uttarakhand's Economy

The notable decrease in the unemployment rate and the creation of new job opportunities have set a positive trajectory for Uttarakhand's economic growth and development. By focusing on diverse sectors and providing a wide range of employment opportunities, the state government is not only addressing the immediate needs of its youth but is also laying the groundwork for a robust and dynamic economy. This approach promises to foster a more prosperous and sustainable future for Uttarakhand, demonstrating the profound impact of focused governmental initiatives on societal well-being and economic prosperity.