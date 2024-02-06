Uttarakhand's UCC Bill Stirs Debate Over Privacy and Live-In Relationships

In a move that has sparked significant debate amongst legal experts and social commentators, the Uttarakhand Assembly has tabled the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) 2024 Bill. This legislative proposal seeks to establish a common law pertaining to marriage, divorce, inheritance, and live-in relationships, applicable to all citizens outside of the tribal community.

Provisions of the Uniform Civil Code

The UCC 2024 Bill extends beyond the core issues of marriage and divorce. It also addresses the nullity of marriage, equal property rights for sons and daughters, and introduces a controversial provision: the registration of live-in relationships.

Privacy Concerns Raised

However, it's this latter aspect that has caused significant disquiet. Legal experts are expressing concerns about the potential infringement of privacy rights. The bill's provisions requiring the compulsory registration of marriages and live-in relationships, the prohibition of certain relationships, and penalties for contravention of the provisions have all come under intense scrutiny.

Live-in Relationships: A Matter of Privacy?

Delhi-based lawyer and columnist, Gyanant Singh, has been particularly outspoken against these regulations. He argues that the bill's approach to live-in relationships contradicts the fundamental rights guaranteed under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, which assure every citizen the right to privacy, liberty, and life.

"A consensual live-in relationship is not a criminal activity," says Singh. "Requiring individuals to disclose such personal matters infringes upon their right to keep their relationships private. This is tantamount to moral policing and can lead to unnecessary harassment of consenting adults who choose to live together without formal marriage."

Looking Ahead

The introduction of the UCC 2024 Bill in Uttarakhand Assembly undoubtedly marks a significant milestone in India's legislative history. However, the strong backlash it has ignited about privacy rights and potential harassment suggests that there are still many discussions to be had and issues to resolve before such a law can be effectively implemented.